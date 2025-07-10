Abercrombie Chair Nigel Travis, Former SEC Chair Mary Jo White and GE Aerospace Board To Receive Corporate Board Member's 2025 Board Leadership Awards

"This is an extraordinary group of leaders," said Jamie Tassa, publisher, Corporate Board Member. "They are truly great examples of excellence in the board governance community at a time when that matters more than ever." Post this

Travis is one of three honorees this year's committee recognized for their work. The others are:

The board of GE Aerospace is recognized with the Courage in the Boardroom honor for their exceptional leadership driving one of the most important corporate restructurings of the 21st century—the successful separation of GE into three focused companies, which delivered outsized shareholder returns and created a blueprint for corporate transformations in the industrials sector.

Mary Jo White is recognized with the Greatest Impact on Corporate Boards honor for her decades of leadership in governance reform and steadfast enforcement in shareholder battles. As former SEC Chair, she played a key role in launching the agency's efforts toward the universal proxy card and advancing accountability on Wall Street. Now at Debevoise & Plimpton, she continues to advise on high-stakes matters involving contested board elections and regulatory compliance, particularly in the Southern District of New York.

The awards will be presented in person on Sept. 18 during Corporate Board Member's 21st annual Boardroom Summit at the Park Hyatt in Washington DC, followed by a panel discussion with Travis, White, and Jake Phillips, general counsel and secretary, GE Aerospace. For more information or to register for the event: https://boardmember.com/boardroomsummit/

"This is an extraordinary group of leaders," said Jamie Tassa, publisher, Corporate Board Member. "They are truly great examples of excellence in the board governance community at a time when that matters more than ever."

Adds Joe Shalleck, partner & managing director, AlixPartners, who acts as a special advisor to the judges throughout the process: "This year's honorees have done amazing work on some of the most important and high-profile corporate governance efforts of our time. They showcase why boards—and great board members—are so vital in our society."

About the Selection Committee What makes the Board Leadership Awards unique is that they are selected by a peer group of exceptional, experienced public company directors. The 2025 selection committee includes: Merit Janow, chair of Mastercard and our 2024 Director of the Year; Dale Wolf, chair of Molina Healthcare and our 2024 Courage In The Boardroom recipient; Larry Kellner, an experienced director who accepted our Courage In The Boardroom award in 2023 for Marriott; John Lundgren, Chair, Visa, director, Callaway Golf and our 2023 Director of the Year; Lionel Nowell, lead independent director at Bank of America and our 2022 Director of the Year; Maria Sastre, Board Member, General Mills and O'Reilly Auto Parts; Mike White, Board Member, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Former Board Member, Whirlpool Corp. and Kimberly-Clark, Former Chair and CEO, DIRECTV.

About Corporate Board Member Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for more than 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

