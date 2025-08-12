Abercrombie Unveils Brand Refresh as it Celebrates 55 Years

"Abercrombie has built a reputation for honesty, integrity, and delivering unmatched quality. As we grow and expand, we want our brand to reflect who we are today: innovative, reliable, and forward-thinking while staying true to our legacy." – Lane Nelson, President Post this

"Abercrombie has built a reputation for honesty, integrity, and delivering unmatched quality," said Lane Nelson, President of Abercrombie. "As we continue to grow and expand, we want our brand to reflect who we are today—innovative, reliable, and forward-thinking—while staying true to our legacy."

The company's brand refresh comes at a pivotal time as it continues to work on high-profile projects for esteemed clients such as the PGA TOUR, Baptist Health, UF Health, FIS, Jacksonville Electrical Authority, City of Jacksonville, University of Florida, JU, UNF, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, among others. Specializing in projects spanning corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, distribution, and government sectors, Abercrombie remains a trusted name in the industry.

A Commitment to Safety, Quality, and Performance

At the core of Abercrombie's success are its three foundational pillars: safety, quality, and performance. These principles drive every decision the company makes, ensuring exceptional results for clients across all industries:

Safety: Maintaining a culture of health and well-being for employees, clients, and the communities in which they operate.

Quality: Delivering superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, from planning to execution.

Performance: Completing every project on schedule without compromising on quality or safety.

These values, paired with a steadfast commitment to reliability and integrity, have solidified Abercrombie's reputation as a premier specialty contractor.

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

Since its founding in 1969, Abercrombie has successfully completed thousands of projects throughout North and Central Florida, South Georgia, and beyond. The company's ability to adapt and thrive over the decades has positioned it as a trusted partner in the construction industry.

"Abercrombie has been a trusted trade partner of the PGA TOUR for over 25 years, playing a vital role in the construction of some of our most iconic facilities, including the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse – Home of THE PLAYERS, PGA TOUR Global Home, and PGA TOUR Studios," said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Design & Construction Services for the PGA TOUR. "Their expertise in specialty contracting, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to excellence have consistently ensured that every project meets the highest standards. From intricate drywall work to executing complex design elements with precision, Abercrombie continues to deliver exceptional craftsmanship. We value our long-standing partnership and look forward to future collaborations."

While Abercrombie embraces its new look, its dedication to delivering top-tier service remains unchanged. As the company embarks on the next chapter of its journey, it continues to set the standard for excellence in specialty contracting.

For more information about Abercrombie and its services, visit www.abercrombie.build

