ABF Journal Recognizes Two Specialty Finance Experts from Phoenix Management, a Part of J.S. Held

Michael Jacoby and Kevin Doyle are recognized in ABF Journal's Leaders & Legends for their outstanding impact on the specialty finance industry.

JERICHO, N.Y., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly celebrates two experts from Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held, who have been recognized by middle-market specialty finance magazine ABF Journal as leaders at the forefront of the specialty finance industry.

Michael Jacoby, CTP, is recognized as an Icon, an industry leader, and a long-standing figure with enduring influence in asset-based lending and factoring. Michael is a skilled executive with extensive operational, turnaround, restructuring, and M&A experience. He has served in advisory capacities, as well as an independent director, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), investment banker, and interim manager for more than 400 clients in various industries.

Michael reflects on his most significant contribution to the specialty finance industry, sharing that, "The work alongside my team to save tens of thousands of jobs for people working at companies that were on the precipice of ceasing operations is certainly among my most important contributions." Michael continues, "My team and I have preserved and enhanced the recovery of untold lenders and provided substantial returns on investments for numerous investors."

Kevin Doyle is recognized as a NextGen Tomorrow's Leader, a rising star paving the way forward. Kevin is a restructuring professional with over seven years of experience in special situation transactions, restructurings, and due diligence assignments. He has successfully led and assisted middle-market companies across various positions in his career, including prior roles in private equity and financial analysis and valuation with Deloitte.

Kevin reflects on his proudest career achievement following his recognition as a NextGen leader, sharing, "I was drawn to specialty finance because of its dynamic nature and the opportunity to make a tangible impact on businesses in distress." Kevin continues, "My proudest achievement has been leading the successful turnaround of a mid-sized manufacturing company. The company was on the brink of bankruptcy, but through strategic and financial restructuring, we stabilized operations and returned it to profitability within a year."

"We are honored to have Michael and Kevin celebrated for their outstanding impact on the specialty finance industry. This recognition demonstrates depth of expertise and commitment to excellence emblematic of our global team," adds Lee Spirer, J.S. Held President and Chief Executive Officer.

Michael Jacoby leads the Strategic Advisory practice at J.S. Held, which includes a team of 70 professionals across the United States that represents debtors, creditors, counsel, investors, and boards of directors in distressed situations, primarily in the following areas:

Turnaround and Restructuring

Fiduciary Services

Investment Banking

Operational Value Creation

Office of the CFO Support

Strategic Advisory group clients also benefit from access to J.S. Held's 1,500+ technical, scientific and financial experts. Michael Jacoby observes, "The diverse collection of experts at J.S. Held ensures that the strategic guidance we provide to businesses of all sizes is practical, grounded in real-world experience and designed to provide meaningful and lasting impact."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held