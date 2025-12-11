Abide Capital Launches Lumino Income Fund, Providing Accredited Investors Access to Payment Processing Residuals and Monthly Cash Flow

"This is one of the steadiest and most overlooked income engines in the private markets," Riccio said. "Investors looking for yield, stability and monthly cash flow are recognizing the advantages very quickly." The fund will close to new investors once allocated capacity is reached. Post this

The Lumino Income Fund provides accredited investors the opportunity to participate in recurring revenue streams generated every time a merchant accepts a credit or debit card payment, utilizing the same revenue mechanics that have historically benefited ISOs, merchant service providers and financial institutions.

The fund is structured to pursue predictable monthly income supported by credit and debit card transaction volume from thousands of U.S. businesses — one of the most consistent financial behaviors in the modern economy. Every day, billions of dollars flow through merchant terminals, generating recurring revenue month after month.

The Lumino Income Fund is designed to offer:

An 18% preferred annual return supported by monthly residual income (the preference is not guaranteed and is subject to fund performance)

Monthly cash flow distributions

Targeted total returns of up to 30%

Exposure to a high-margin, high-retention payment processing portfolio

Access to an asset category historically limited to banks and institutional capital

A strategic partnership with experienced industry operators with proven track records

"This fund is designed to provide access to one of the more durable, historically resilient income streams in the private markets," said Heath Sumrow, founder of Abide Capital. "Because capacity is tied directly to the underlying merchant portfolio, we expect this to be a distinctive opportunity for investors seeking yield and monthly cash flow."

Payment processing is not a trend — it is a fundamental part of financial infrastructure. As consumer and business spending continues shifting toward electronic and card-based transactions, the residual revenue ecosystem grows stronger. Even during periods of market volatility, economic slowdown or inflationary pressures, merchants continue to process payments.

Launched in July 2025, the Lumino Income Fund has already made four consecutive monthly distributions to investors. These distributions have been consistent with the fund's 18% annualized preferred return target. While past performance does not guarantee future results, this early track record underscores the stability of the underlying transaction volume and residual revenue model.

The fund will close to new investors once allocated capacity is reached.

Accredited investors seeking access to the Lumino Income Fund can request more information or schedule a private conversation at www.abidecapital.com or by emailing [email protected].

About Abide Capital

Abide Capital is a private investment firm that structures and delivers a curated pipeline of opportunities across impact investments, marketplace ventures, cash-flowing growth companies and equity advisory. Each investment is carefully vetted, structured with investor protection, and designed to balance strong economic fundamentals with clear mission alignment. Abide serves accredited investors seeking purpose-driven opportunities that offer regular distributions and long-term value creation. www.abidecapital.com

About Lumino Technologies

Lumino is a merchant services processor and wholesaler led by industry veterans Giorgio Riccio and Zachry Godfrey. With decades of operational expertise and deep partnerships across the payment processing ecosystem, Lumino builds high-margin merchant portfolios with long-term recurring revenue and serves as the operating partner to the Lumino Income Fund.

