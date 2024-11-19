Abigail Lovell and Matthew Donahue Join the ITRC's Board of Directors

"Abigail and Matthew are passionate about helping us continue to fulfill our mission to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

Donahue, who has previously served on the ITRC's Board of Directors, including in the role of Chair, is the President of GPS Services. His background is consulting for technology, security, privacy, and business strategy with experience in telecommunications, defense, and state government.

"We are very pleased to add Abigail and Matthew to the ITRC's Board of Directors," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "They both will bring additional knowledge and experience in the Social Impact and Fraud Solutions space to our already highly skilled group of Directors. Abigail and Matthew are passionate about helping us continue to fulfill our mission to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime."

Prior to taking on her current role, Lovell held several roles across Experian North America in her 27-year tenure, including Senior Vice President of Shared Marketing, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Director of Marketing for Consumer Information Services and Business Information Services.

Donahue headed successful change management initiatives with federal and state government agencies, and he takes great pride in being part of the team that started the ongoing Identity Theft program at the Department of Revenue in the State of Indiana.

Lovell and Donahue join the ITRC Board of Directors after the expiration of Kevin Everhart and Jim Van Dyke's terms. The ITRC team and Board Directors thank them both for their dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization.

