Abilis Receives $3.78 Million Grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation for The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center in Stamford

New Center at 78 Harvard Avenue in Stamford to Support Abilis' Growing Population, Programs and Services for Individuals with Disabilities throughout Fairfield County
STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families, is thrilled to announce a $3.78 million grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. The grant will support Abilis' expansion in Fairfield County with the purchase of a second location in Stamford, Connecticut, at 78 Harvard Avenue. The 26,000 square foot building will offer quality education, programs and services for those with disabilities of all ages.
"Abilis is thrilled and so grateful to accept this grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation for the purchase of 78 Harvard Avenue and the expansion of our services in Stamford," said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. "This grant will enable us to expand our current programs and supports to families who have been waiting for services. We are delighted to be able to provide our community members supports in a beautiful, remodeled building that is accessible and suited for individuals of all abilities. This decision stems from our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our community and our dedication to excellence which has led us to enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to individuals and their families. We will be able to meet each person where they are and support those who would benefit from continued education, career counseling, vocational development, and a therapeutic environment to meet individual needs. We are especially excited to have The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center offer a memory unit for our aging population, the Supported Typing/STeP program, and areas for music, art, cooking, dance, and fitness programs for all ages."
"People of all abilities should have a place where they feel welcomed and encouraged to thrive," said Alex Cohen, president of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. "We are proud to support Abilis' efforts to reach even more individuals and families in our community."
The building at 78 Harvard Avenue is currently owned by 78 Harvard Associates, LLC, an affiliate of Baywater Properties. Baywater will be renovating the building for the organization before selling the property to Abilis. The goal is to have the building renovated and retrofitted for accessibility by the fall of 2024.
"Expanding into 78 Harvard Avenue in Stamford with The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center is the fulfillment of years of planning and dreams by our Abilis community and Board," noted Amy Montimurro. "The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center will provide more than double the space we currently have in our Greenwich headquarters for even more programs and services to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's very exciting!"
Montimurro noted that Abilis' headquarters and Greenwich-based programs and services will remain in its Greenwich headquarters on Glenville Street. The 78 Harvard Avenue location in Stamford is the organization's second location in Stamford, after The Therapy Center at Abilis, which is located on Summer Street.
The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center will have an accessible, open floor plan across two floors and focus on Abilis' mission to provide customized services and supports for those with disabilities from birth throughout their lifespan. The Center will offer customized additional services to Abilis' LEAP transitions program, a memory center, career center, day habilitation center, administrative space, recreational space, computer technology training, Assisted Typing/STeP program, cooking, music, fitness, art expression and more.
To learn more about Abilis and The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center, visit abilis.us.
Abilis is a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families from birth throughout their lives. Founded in 1951, Abilis is a leader in providing meaningful supports to the community in Fairfield County, Connecticut, in towns including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport and Wilton. The organization has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high-quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or follow on Facebook @Abilis, Inc., Instagram @abilis_us or Twitter @Abilis.
Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation's grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems. The Foundation has provided over $1 billion of charitable support and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit http://www.steveandalex.org.
