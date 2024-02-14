Abilis Receives $3.78 Million Grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation for The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center in Stamford

"The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center will provide more than double the space we currently have for even more programs and services to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's very exciting!" Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis, Inc. Post this

"People of all abilities should have a place where they feel welcomed and encouraged to thrive," said Alex Cohen, president of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. "We are proud to support Abilis' efforts to reach even more individuals and families in our community."

The building at 78 Harvard Avenue is currently owned by 78 Harvard Associates, LLC, an affiliate of Baywater Properties. Baywater will be renovating the building for the organization before selling the property to Abilis. The goal is to have the building renovated and retrofitted for accessibility by the fall of 2024.

"Expanding into 78 Harvard Avenue in Stamford with The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center is the fulfillment of years of planning and dreams by our Abilis community and Board," noted Amy Montimurro. "The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center will provide more than double the space we currently have in our Greenwich headquarters for even more programs and services to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's very exciting!"

Montimurro noted that Abilis' headquarters and Greenwich-based programs and services will remain in its Greenwich headquarters on Glenville Street. The 78 Harvard Avenue location in Stamford is the organization's second location in Stamford, after The Therapy Center at Abilis, which is located on Summer Street.

The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center will have an accessible, open floor plan across two floors and focus on Abilis' mission to provide customized services and supports for those with disabilities from birth throughout their lifespan. The Center will offer customized additional services to Abilis' LEAP transitions program, a memory center, career center, day habilitation center, administrative space, recreational space, computer technology training, Assisted Typing/STeP program, cooking, music, fitness, art expression and more.

To learn more about Abilis and The Cohen Abilis Advancement Center, visit abilis.us.

Abilis is a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families from birth throughout their lives. Founded in 1951, Abilis is a leader in providing meaningful supports to the community in Fairfield County, Connecticut, in towns including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport and Wilton. The organization has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high-quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or follow on Facebook @Abilis, Inc., Instagram @abilis_us or Twitter @Abilis.

Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation's grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems. The Foundation has provided over $1 billion of charitable support and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit http://www.steveandalex.org.

