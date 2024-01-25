Ability Solutions Career Center Announces Grand Opening of Dallas and DeSoto Campuses

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ability Solutions Career Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its Dallas and DeSoto campuses, ushering in a new era of vocational trade education in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The grand opening event is scheduled for February 1, 2024, at 11 a.m., and will take place at the Dallas campus located at 1111 W Ledbetter Dr, Suite 900, Dallas, TX 75224.

Ability Solutions Career Center offers a diverse range of vocational programs to meet the demands of today's job market. The Dallas Campus will provide the following programs:

Customer Service

Paralegal

Bookkeeping/Accounting

Cyber Security

Network Support Specialists

Computer Information Systems

Nurse Aide

Medical Front Office

Medical Coding and Billing

Medical Assistant

Graphic Design

Pharmacy Technician

Meanwhile, the DeSoto Campus will offer specialized programs in:

HVAC

Plumbing

Welding

Electrical

Auto Mechanic

Diesel Mechanic

Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

Construction Management

The grand opening event promises to be a day filled with excitement and information for community stakeholders, prospective students, and supporters of our program. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour our facilities, meet our dedicated staff, and learn more about the comprehensive programs that will prepare students for successful careers in various industries.

"Ability Solutions Career Center is committed to providing high-quality vocational education that equips individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce," said April Watson, Campus Administrator, at Ability Solutions Career Center. "Our grand opening marks the beginning of a journey towards empowering students with the knowledge and expertise necessary to excel in their chosen fields."

For more information about Ability Solutions Career Center and the grand opening event, please visit [website] or contact April Watson at 972-283-6670 or [email protected]

About Ability Solutions Career Center:

Ability Solutions Career Center is a leading vocational trade school dedicated to providing comprehensive training and education in various fields. With a focus on career-oriented programs, we prepare students for success in their chosen professions, offering them the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's competitive job market.

