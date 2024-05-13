about-face and af94 Appoint Francesca Raminella New CEO

"Francesca's strategic insight coupled with her extensive experience across renowned beauty brands, uniquely positions her to lead our about-face and af94 brands into a new era of growth" Joe El Chami, Celebrands Post this

It also marks her return to color cosmetics, holding several executive positions at Revlon during her tenure. Her distinguished career also includes executive management, sales, operations and marketing roles at industry giants like Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal USA, and ghd North America.

With a proven track record driving commercial success, team management and operations efficiencies, Francesca Raminella brings a unique blend of visionary leadership, strategy and understanding of both the changing consumer trends and retailer needs.

"Francesca's strategic insight coupled with her extensive experience across renowned beauty brands, uniquely positions her to lead our about-face and af94 brands into a new era of growth," said Joe El Chami, Celebrands Managing Director. Reporting directly to the board of directors at Celebrands, Raminella will work very closely with Halsey and Co-Founder, Jeanne Chavez. "I'm thrilled to welcome Francesca Raminella to our team," said Halsey, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer, and Head Makeup Artist. "Her expertise in beauty will drive about-face to places I could only dream of!" She continued, "I feel incredibly privileged to have someone by my side, who not only shares the same goals and vision of what this brand could be - embracing that makeup is for everyone, leading with creativity and focusing on individuality, but above all, cares for the community who loves our brand."

"I could not be more excited to be working with someone as fierce and as experienced as Francesca as we build our plan for the next iteration of innovations and product launches," said Jeanne Chavez, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Raminella expressed her equal enthusiasm stating "I am thrilled to join one of the most dynamic, creative and unique brands in color cosmetics. Combining a distinctive cool factor with products that are both high-performance and cleanly formulated plus an ongoing commitment to both inclusivity and accessibility has positioned about-face and af94 as leaders redefining industry standards." She continued, "I am excited about future collaborations with co-founders Halsey and Jeanne Chavez, and the brand teams to further expand our impact in the global marketplace."

With Francesca Raminella at the helm, about-face and af94 will continue their trajectory of success, captivating new audiences and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the global beauty industry.

About about-face:

Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the versions of you, about-face beauty is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly-formulated.

About af94:

"Just be yourself." It sounds simple, but we know it's not. Figuring out who you are takes guts, so we're here to help shake things up. With all-day color built for self-expression, af94 was made to inspire an inner boldness in all of you. Packed with powerful pigments + skincare ingredients, af94 allows you to play, while your skin can chill. But "rules"? We're not about those, so we leave the creative freedom up to you. Come as your messy, authentic, beautiful self (or whatever vibe you're feeling today) because skin is skin + makeup is for everyone. Show the world what you got.

Media Contact

JILL CHAYET, BLUPRINT PR, 1 3106502900, [email protected], https://aboutface.com/

SOURCE about-face