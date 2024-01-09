about-face Launches The Performer, A Skin-First Complexion collection

The award-winning makeup brand expands into new category with its first-ever foundation
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- about-face beauty, the multi-dimensional makeup brand by Ashley Frangipane (professionally known as Halsey), announces the launch of The Performer, a skin-first complexion collection. Debuting on the brand's website January 9th and select Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com January 21st, The new foundation range brings inclusivity to the forefront, with 45 multi-faceted shades, made for all.
"I created The Performer to be your ultimate base layer. Buildable, blendable, with a seamless finish. As a performer in many senses of the word, my face takes centerstage." Said Halsey, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer + Head Makeup Artist. "It's incredible to now have a holy grail complexion product that doesn't mess with my skin. It's high action. It's artfully designed. And no matter how you apply, it's a true star performer."
The Performer has been 2+ years in the making. Co-created by a world class complexion developer and celebrity makeup artist, to develop a formula with the finest, most innovative ingredients offered at an accessible price point of $22.
The skin-first hybrid foundation is buildable, breathable, and wearable for up to 12 hours, with a seamless feel and natural soft-focus finish - no matter the desired level of coverage. Infused with more than 17 skincare ingredients, including Blue Agave [hydrates and plumps skin], Wintergreen [calms blemishes], and Chlorella [packed with vitamins to energize skin barrier], The Performer delivers high performance, comfort and ease of use.
Additionally, the custom bottle features an oversized doe-foot applicator to provide users with the perfect amount of product in one swipe for a more even and easy application. The Performer is also designed for everyday wear that won't compromise skin and aligns with beauty consumers' values, with its vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, and non-acnegenic formula.
With the launch of The Performer, about-face continues to grow its existing partnership with Ulta Beauty as an exclusive, top growth brand within cosmetics. Since launching through Sparked at Ulta Beauty in 2022, about-face has quickly grown to a guest favorite. Starting February 2023 the brand's full assortment will expand to all 1,350+ Ulta Beauty stores, with further expansion planned throughout the year.
The Performer will be available on about-face.com starting January 9th, 2024 and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com on January 21st, 2024.
About about-face:
Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the versions of you, about-face beauty is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly-formulated.
