about-face, the award-winning makeup band, Launches Energy Angel

Energy Angel is everything you need to serve bold beauty all festival season. Ground yourself with the elements + get meta with a swipe of color-shifting pigments + lashes adorned with flowers + pearls. Play + layer with multi-dimensional Fractal newbies for high-vibe, ethereal realness, plus core about-face bestsellers.

Energy Angel, Festival End Cap Product Assortment is available at over 1,220 Ulta Beauty locations beginning on April 21st, 2024 through August 3rd, 2024 including:

Holographic Eye Paints [7 skus] - Prism-activating technology that explodes into a kaleidoscope of color with just one swipe. Lightweight feel with a never-sticky finish that lasts through the night.

Volume Up Faux Lashes [6 skus] - High-definition, high impact, + high drama faux lashes that add intense volume and elevate every style, from the rave to the rock show.

Light Lock Highlight Fluid [4 skus] - A lightweight but powerful" liquid highlighter. Just a drop mixes effortlessly with foundation or moisturizer for a naturally interstellar glow, or layered above makeup for a pop of light-reflecting radiance.

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint Extension [9 skus] - Shimmer loaded, smooth mousse buildable eyeshadow that shifts color in the light with intense color payoff and pearlescent-finish.

Matte Fluid Eye Paint [5 skus] - A powerful, one-swipe punch of liquid eye color that delivers bold, buildable pigment.

Smokesticks [6 skus] - A dual-ended, 2-in-1 creamy shadow stick-and-powder eyeshadow combo designed to create a seamless smokey eye, effortlessly.

"Trend setters since day one, we're thrilled to exclusively feature about-face's festival-focused makeup collection on our Ulta Beauty shelves, giving guests more creative offerings to discover as they curate their looks throughout the summer. Featuring high-quality, boldly pigmented, and imaginative makeup for music-lovers inspired by Halsey's expressive performance looks, we can't wait for our guests to play with the collection first-hand and shine even brighter under the stage lights this season," says Kaitlin Reinhart, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty.

"The Energy Angel collection was inspired by my own hazy, fleeting memories of attending summer music festivals before I was an artist. Those bold days under the sun and electric evenings in the lights where anything is possible. You can fall in love with everything and anyone to the soundtrack of the atmosphere. And even if it isn't perfect, it always feels like it was in our memory," says Halsey, Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

About about-face:

Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the versions of you, about-face beauty is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly-formulated.

For more information please visit: www.aboutface.com /@aboutfacebeauty

JILL CHAYET, BLUPRINT PR, 1 3106502900, [email protected], www.about-face.com

