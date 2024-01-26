ABP Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with SIPTRUNK

ABP, a specialty distributor for telephony and security solutions, and SIPTRUNK, a BCM One company and leading services platform designed for companies who want to build a SIP trunking practice, are excited to announce a new partnership to benefit resellers.

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABP, a specialty distributor for telephony and security solutions, and SIPTRUNK, a BCM One company and leading services platform designed for companies who want to build a SIP trunking practice, are excited to announce a new partnership to benefit resellers.

By merging ABP's expertise in delivering advanced telephony and security products with SIPTRUNK's highly-rated SIP trunk solutions, partners are assured innovation and reliability in their choices of SIP telephone service.

"This partnership shows ABP Technology and SIPTRUNK'' commitment to advancing and managing normal voice IP telephony, but also related technologies like mission-critical security and redundancy. We're excited about the future, and together, we aim to bring innovative solutions to partners and contribute to the evolving communication landscape." - Rod McCree, Director of IP Communication, ABP Technology.

This collaboration enhances ABP's telephony and security product offerings. It provides a one-stop shop for partners selling PBX solutions from ABP as well as resellers active in the physical security, video surveillance, and access control space. IPTECHVIEW, one of ABP's fastest-growing solutions, is a VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) that also includes 2-way audio and video intercom support for leading brands like 2N and Fanvill. Now, we will offer native SIP-based two-way audio over cell phones. ABP will provide these solutions as fully integrated packages with a single yearly subscription which makes selling and delivering these solutions very convenient for both resellers and their end-users.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with ABP Technology, which unlocks new possibilities for our valued partners, empowering them to drive significant portfolio expansion with revenue-driving solutions." - Ben Macalindong, Director of Sales, BCM One.

About SIPTRUNK

SIPTRUNK offers a simple, easy, and profitable way to resell SIP trunking services. Its SIP trunking platform is designed for hardware-centric businesses interested in developing a monthly recurring revenue stream from selling SIP trunking services to modernize their customers' business communications. SIPTRUNK is brandable, handles all end-user billing and complex telecom taxation collections, can be configured for multiple partner levels, and provides transparent commission reporting—all backed by service and support personnel with decades of telephony industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.siptrunk.com/. SIPTRUNK is a BCM One company, whose brands also include Flowroute and SIP.US.

About ABP Technology

ABP Technology is a value-add distributor for IP technology solutions.

