ABQ Pediatric Dentistry in Albuquerque, NM, Welcomes Dr. Spencer Tasker

Dr. Tasker graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in French. He attended Case School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He was introduced to New Mexico in 2004 during his introductory postgraduate dental program at The University of New Mexico. After completing his pediatric residency at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital back in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Tasker decided to make New Mexico his home. He has practiced in New Mexico for 18 years.

As a board-certified pediatric dentist and Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Tasker provides compassionate care with great expertise. He offers a high standard of dental care from infancy through the older teen years.

Unique services offered by Dr. Tasker include the practice of special needs dentistry and the availability of four levels of sedation dentistry:

1) Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)

2) Oral conscious sedation

3) IV sedation dentistry known as deep sedation, which is completed at the ABQ Pediatric Dentistry location with an anesthesiologist

4) General anesthesia in a hospital setting

Dr. Tasker also uses a laser to perform lip and tongue-tie procedures. The laser facilitates an efficient procedure and minimizes discomfort in addition to promoting a faster healing time and decreasing the risk of infection, which can promote improved results over traditional methods.

"I am honored and excited to join ABQ Pediatric Dentistry, and I wish my friend and former colleague, Dr. Rawson continued success in her career in Hawaii. I look forward to building strong, trusting relationships with patients and their families!"

Services Offered

Preventive and Diagnostic Services

Restorative and Cosmetic Services

Interceptive Orthodontics

Sedation Dentistry

Frenectomies (lip-tie and tongue-tie treatment)

Special Needs Dentistry

About ABQ Pediatric Dentistry

ABQ Pediatric Dentistry provides comprehensive care for young dental patients, including essential services that protect and maintain oral health for a lifetime. ABQ Pediatric Dentistry is at 4620 Jefferson Lane NE, Suite C, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Patients and their families can reach the practice by phone at 505-888-3520 or through its website at https://www.abqpediatricdentistry.com.

