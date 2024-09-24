ABQAURP Announces Dr. Joseph G. Vitolo as the New Chairman of the Board

"I am deeply honored and humbled to lead ABQAURP's board of directors and look forward to further advancing the organization's mission." Post this

Dr. Vitolo has a consultation-based private practice with a background in multiple specialties including primary care, psychiatry, and addiction medicine. He is a Physician Advisor/Medical Expert for the New Jersey PRO/HMS/Permedion and has consulted for CMS through the Regional BFCC-QIO and various private entities. As well he provides consultations for disability determinations and vocational rehabilitation.

Dr. Vitolo serves as a Federal Contractor in the System of Award Management (SAM) and holds two Federal Contracts as a Medical Expert Consultant with the Social Security Administration, specifically, the Office of Hearings Operations and the Office of Appellate Operations. Dr. Vitolo received his MD from the University of Monterrey and completed his Clinical Clerkship at S.U.N.Y. Downstate Medical Center, Coney Island Hospital.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to lead ABQAURP's board of directors and look forward to further advancing the organization's mission. We will continue to prioritize health care quality management and patient safety by offering the highest standard of education, certification, and resources to our members. We are excited to advance ABQAURP into the future," states Dr. Vitolo.

For complete biography and to read about all of ABQAURP's distinguished Board of Directors, visit https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/Board_of_Directors.aspx.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: https://www.abqaurp.org/

Media Contact

Regina Breault, ABQAURP, (800) 998-6030, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/

SOURCE ABQAURP