ABQAURP Announces the 2025 CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award

The Award is presented to recognize the Diplomate that best embodies the values of the medical profession through leadership, service, excellence, and integrity, demonstrating commitment to advancing ABQAURP's mission to improve the quality of health care!

As a member of the Award panel and our Vice Chairman, Dr. Sunil Sinha calls on members to reflect on changes and innovations you have made. "Health care providers and researchers across the world work tirelessly and collaboratively to improve quality and safety outcomes. Although their focus and identified interests may vary, each is contributing to the improvement of the health of the populations whom we all serve. Please consider taking the time to submit your project or make a nomination for this prestigious recognition of vital work being done in improving health care quality and safety."

The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2025. The Award will be presented at the 48th Annual Conference on September 11-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

The Diplomate Award recipient will be invited to present their innovation to attendees at the conference and will receive complimentary conference registration including a two-night hotel stay.

Additional information, past award submissions, and applications are located at: http://www.abqaurp.org/award.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

