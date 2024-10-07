ABQAURP Announces the 2025 CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is now accepting applications for the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award to recognize the achievements of Diplomates in the fields of health care quality and patient safety.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABQAURP Diplomates have voluntarily achieved certification in Health Care Quality and Management (CHCQM); demonstrating commitment to patient safety, health care quality, and effective care. ABQAURP's long-standing membership attests to the value certification brings throughout your health care career.
To recognize the achievements of Diplomates with outstanding initiatives in health care quality and patient safety that have led to measurable improvements in the advancement of the field, ABQAURP presents the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award bi-annually in conjunction with the Annual Conference.
The Award is presented to recognize the Diplomate that best embodies the values of the medical profession through leadership, service, excellence, and integrity, demonstrating commitment to advancing ABQAURP's mission to improve the quality of health care!
As a member of the Award panel and our Vice Chairman, Dr. Sunil Sinha calls on members to reflect on changes and innovations you have made. "Health care providers and researchers across the world work tirelessly and collaboratively to improve quality and safety outcomes. Although their focus and identified interests may vary, each is contributing to the improvement of the health of the populations whom we all serve. Please consider taking the time to submit your project or make a nomination for this prestigious recognition of vital work being done in improving health care quality and safety."
The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2025. The Award will be presented at the 48th Annual Conference on September 11-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
The Diplomate Award recipient will be invited to present their innovation to attendees at the conference and will receive complimentary conference registration including a two-night hotel stay.
Additional information, past award submissions, and applications are located at: http://www.abqaurp.org/award.
About ABQAURP
Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.
Media Contact
Mary Miller, ABQAURP, (800) 998-6030, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/
SOURCE ABQAURP
Share this article