Abrams Appleseed and Little Feminist Press Launch Co-Publishing Partnership on Inclusive Board Book Series

"No other children's publisher demonstrates the same commitment to quality, and this collaboration helps us reach a wider audience—at a time when affirming love and freedom has never been more important." Post this

How We Love has already earned early critical acclaim, including a coveted Kirkus Star—a distinction seldom awarded to board books. It was also named to the Kirkus Best Books of 2025 list and selected for the Kirkus Holiday Gift Guide.

How We Love (December 2, 2025) explores the many ways families and friends express love—even when it's hard. Photographs of children's daily lives highlight everyday acts of care—sharing with siblings, working through conflict, showing up during big feelings, and even setting boundaries. With stellar photography of real families, readers will see love in action as kids, their siblings, and their loving adult caretakers share, listen, hug, dance, show kindness, demonstrate bravery, and step in to help their families and communities. The book also includes family discussion questions and a note for grownups on how to use this book with young children.

Juneteenth (April 7, 2026) celebrates the newest U.S. holiday through joyful, community-centered storytelling. Powerful photography invites young readers to experience what freedom means to families across the country—through sights, sounds, meals, and more. This engaging board book honors Juneteenth and its powerful history. Bursting with beautiful, community-sourced photographs, this board book features powerful images of Black joy, allyship from all demographics, and the many ways people can celebrate this important American holiday.

"We're thrilled to partner with Abrams Appleseed," said Brittany Murlas, the founder and publisher of Little Feminist Press. "No other children's publisher demonstrates the same commitment to quality, and this collaboration helps us reach a wider audience—at a time when affirming love and freedom has never been more important."

Both titles will be distributed by Abrams and available through major retailers and independent booksellers.

About Little Feminist Press

Little Feminist is an intersectional collective and award-winning indie publisher that curates and creates inclusive books featuring the globe's wonderfully diverse communities. Their books include Families, the first board book to ever win a medal from the American Library Association, as well as the critically acclaimed books On-the-Go, Hair, Celebrations, How We Eat, How We Play, and Becoming Siblings.

For more on Little Feminist Press, please visit: littlefeminist.com

About Abrams

Founded in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. The company publishes works in art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior and garden design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture as well as narrative nonfiction and fiction for adults; children's books ranging from middle grade to young adult fiction to picture books to board books. Abrams creates and distributes books under the following imprints: Abrams; Abrams ComicArts; Megascope; Surely Books; Kana; Abrams Press; Cernunnos; Taunton Books; Abrams Books for Young Readers; Abrams Fanfare; Amulet Books; Abrams Appleseed; and Magic Cat. ABRAMS also distributes books for Booth-Clibborn Editions, Bungie, Alain Ducasse Édition, Éditions de La Martiniére, Editions BPI, Enchanted Lion Books, Familius, Getty Publications, Global Golf Group, Lucky Spool, Milky Way Picture Books, Red Comet Press, The Museum of Modern Art, SelfMadeHero, Skittledog, Tate Publishing, V&A Publishing, and The Vendome Press.

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Little Feminist Press, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://littlefeminist.com

SOURCE Little Feminist Press