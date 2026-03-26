Abraxas Group Launches First Platform Investment with Acquisition of Dolci Lusso

With its first platform investment, Abraxas Group has expanded the firm's investment reach, enabling targeted value‑creation initiatives across product expansion, marketing efficiency, and international market development.
CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abraxas Group LLC ("Abraxas") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the intellectual property assets of Dolci Lusso, an ecommerce brand specializing in men's apparel.
This transaction—executed through an Abraxas investment affiliate—marks the firm's first platform investment and represents a significant expansion of its investment capabilities alongside its established advisory practice.
Dolci Lusso has built a reputation for high-quality products and has achieved meaningful traction with consumers in both the U.S. and Europe.
David Johnson, founder and managing partner of Abraxas, commented on the acquisition:
"The Dolci Lusso team has done an exceptional job building a dynamic ecommerce brand grounded in a compelling value proposition for customers. Moving forward, our focus will be on executing the value-creation opportunities identified during due diligence."
The strategy for the platform includes expansion into adjacent product categories, increased efficiency in advertising and marketing spend, and entry into additional geographic markets.
About Abraxas
Abraxas Group is an advisory firm specializing in transformational leadership and operational improvement for organizations seeking meaningful change. Through its investment affiliate, Abraxas pursues thesis-driven control investments and opportunistic early-stage investments, leveraging its deep financial and operational expertise to drive performance and long-term value creation.
Media Contact
David Johnson, Abraxas Group, 1 312-505-7238, [email protected], https://abraxasgp.com/
SOURCE Abraxas Group
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