Abraxas Group Launches First Platform Investment with Acquisition of Dolci Lusso

The Dolci Lusso team has done an exceptional job building a dynamic ecommerce brand grounded in a compelling value proposition for customers. Moving forward, our focus will be on executing the value-creation opportunities identified during due diligence. Post this

Dolci Lusso has built a reputation for high-quality products and has achieved meaningful traction with consumers in both the U.S. and Europe.

David Johnson, founder and managing partner of Abraxas, commented on the acquisition:

"The Dolci Lusso team has done an exceptional job building a dynamic ecommerce brand grounded in a compelling value proposition for customers. Moving forward, our focus will be on executing the value-creation opportunities identified during due diligence."

The strategy for the platform includes expansion into adjacent product categories, increased efficiency in advertising and marketing spend, and entry into additional geographic markets.

About Abraxas

Abraxas Group is an advisory firm specializing in transformational leadership and operational improvement for organizations seeking meaningful change. Through its investment affiliate, Abraxas pursues thesis-driven control investments and opportunistic early-stage investments, leveraging its deep financial and operational expertise to drive performance and long-term value creation.

Media Contact

David Johnson, Abraxas Group, 1 312-505-7238, [email protected], https://abraxasgp.com/

SOURCE Abraxas Group