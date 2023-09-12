Brian Weir-Harden joins Proteus Discovery Group as Principal Consultant

"I have known the Proteus founders for over a decade, and I engaged them as an eDiscovery partner on multiple occasions. I'm thrilled to join the team and build on the 'litigator-led' perspective and culture that distinguishes Proteus from other providers." Tweet this

"Brian's skill set is a great complement to our team, and his deep experience in white collar matters really solidifies our offering to that segment of the market," said Proteus co-founder Jon Mattingly. "We're well positioned to handle the unique workflows compared to traditional litigation discovery."

"I have known the Proteus founders for over a decade, and I engaged them as an eDiscovery partner on multiple occasions. I'm thrilled to join the team and build on the 'litigator-led' perspective and culture that distinguishes Proteus from other providers," said Weir-Harden.

Weir-Harden will also maintain an active litigation and white collar defense practice at

Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP.

Media Contact

Ryan Short, Proteus Discovery Group, 1 7657488945, [email protected], www.proteusdiscovery.com

SOURCE Proteus Discovery Group