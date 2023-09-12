Brian Weir-Harden joins Proteus Discovery Group as Principal Consultant

Weir-Harden was previously a client of Proteus; will maintain commercial litigation practice.
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Weir-Harden has joined Proteus Discovery Group ("Proteus") as a Principal Consultant.
Weir-Harden is a seasoned litigator who has focused on white collar defense, internal and government investigations, and corporate compliance matters at an AmLaw 100 firm for the past 15 years.
"Brian's skill set is a great complement to our team, and his deep experience in white collar matters really solidifies our offering to that segment of the market," said Proteus co-founder Jon Mattingly. "We're well positioned to handle the unique workflows compared to traditional litigation discovery."
"I have known the Proteus founders for over a decade, and I engaged them as an eDiscovery partner on multiple occasions. I'm thrilled to join the team and build on the 'litigator-led' perspective and culture that distinguishes Proteus from other providers," said Weir-Harden.
Weir-Harden will also maintain an active litigation and white collar defense practice at
Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP.
Media Contact
Ryan Short, Proteus Discovery Group, 1 7657488945, [email protected], www.proteusdiscovery.com
SOURCE Proteus Discovery Group
Share this article