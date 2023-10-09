Abruzzo Wine Consortium To Continue its Journey in the US With a Series of Events to Showcase its Signature White and Red Wines

The events will be held in New York and Washington D.C. as part of the "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is excited to announce a series of promotional events in the US in the month of October. Following the Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour in Chicago on October 10, the Consortium and its wineries are heading to New York City on October 11, and Washington, D.C. on October 16, to showcase some of their finest expressions to the media and trade professionals in the US market.

The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year campaign started in 2021 and promoted by Consorzio Vini d' Abruzzo, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"). This campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to enlighten participants about the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo and Bordeaux regions by showcasing their charming wines through educational experiences led by wine professionals.

Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo with a selected group of producers will be in New York City on October 11 for a full day of tasting. The Consortium, along with esteemed wine critic Antonio Galloni, will host a Masterclass titled 'Discover the Portrait of Abruzzo Wines' followed by a trade walk-around tasting featuring over 20 Abruzzo producers. They will showcase a variety of Abruzzo DOC wines, including their signature and latest vintages of Cerasuolo, Pecorino, Trebbiano, and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. The event is organized with Vinous Media and I.E.E.M. (International Event & Exhibition Management).

Antonio Galloni, a trusted wine critic for over a decade, has been leading the modern wine media platform Vinous since founding it in continuation of his vision that began with Piedmont Report in 2004. Previously, as the lead critic at The Wine Advocate, he extensively covered wines from various regions and pioneered video content and public events.

Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Abruzzo consortium, commented: "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Vinous Media for these upcoming promotional events in the United States. The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, in partnership with esteemed wine critic Antonio Galloni, is eager to showcase the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo region. Together with Vinous Media we aim to create an unforgettable journey into the world of Abruzzo wines, and we can't wait to share this experience with the media and trade professionals in New York City."

On October 16, the Consortium will continue its journey to Washington D.C., at RPM Italian, to present a Masterclass dedicated to Abruzzo signature wine designations in collaboration with Caroline Hermann MW for a selected group of trade and media professionals. This will be followed by an intimate three-course luncheon prepared to pair with Abruzzo wines and highlight their distinctive characteristics.

For more information about these events visit IEEM website, events section.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Media Contact

eleonora vatteroni, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected]

SOURCE Abruzzo Wine Consortium