ABS Vaccines announces the acquisition of the Physician Buying Group, Medical Practice Purchasing Group, Enhancing the Physician Buy Groups Portfolio of Vaccines

ABS Vaccines, a leading Physician Buying Group and wholly owned subsidiary of ACXSS, is proud to announce its acquisition of Medical Practice Purchasing Group, a prominent nationwide Physician Buying Group. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in creating a full service PBG and enhancing the purchasing power and efficiency of medical practices across the country.

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare industry has grown substantially over the past decade and especially since the pandemic the demand for supplies and services has significantly increased. ACXSS has become one of the top supply chain management solution companies and with its acquisition of MPPG, they aim to solidify their mission and continue to offer innovative solutions that increase efficiencies and benefits for providers across the healthcare continuum.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Brian Greenberg, MD, President of Medical Practice Purchasing Group, will take on dual roles as the Chief Medical Officer and Director of Strategy at ACXSS and ABS Vaccines. Dr. Greenberg's extensive experience and strategic insight will be invaluable in driving the integrated company's growth and ensuring that both organizations continue to deliver exceptional value to their members.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian and Medical Practice Purchasing Group into the ACXSS and ABS Vaccines family. This acquisition aligns with our mission to empower physicians by providing them with more resources, increased technology, better pricing, and a stronger network. Dr. Greenberg's leadership and expertise will help us scale our offerings and drive innovative solutions for our members," said Geoff Silver CEO of the ACXSS companies.

"I'm excited to join the ACXSS and ABS Vaccines team and look forward to continuing to serve our members. With the expanded resources and services that ABS Vaccines offers, our members will benefit greatly from enhanced support, additional contracts and more comprehensive solutions tailored to their needs. Together, we will provide an even stronger platform for physicians across the country."

Medical Practice Purchasing Group is a trusted Physician Buying Group that specializes in providing medical practices with access to essential products and services, from vaccines to medical supplies. With a focus on cost savings and superior service, the group has established itself as a key player in the healthcare supply chain.

ACXSS and ABS have continued to grow their presence across the healthcare spectrum providing solutions and services to health systems, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent cares, multi-specialty groups, long-term care facilities, and independent physicians. To find out more about the latest acquisition as well as the additional services and resources ACXSS and ABS have to offer, please visit www.absvaccines and www.acxss.com or reach out to ABS Vaccines by phone at (818) 222-4367.

