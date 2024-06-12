Absolute Dogs Boosts Online Sales with New Website Designed by Digital Silk

Digital Silk launches a new Shopify eCommerce platform for Absolute Dogs, leading to significant improvements in user engagement and online sales.
MIAMI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency, proudly announces the launch of a new Shopify eCommerce platform for Absolute Dogs, an innovative provider of online dog training courses. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing Absolute Dogs' digital presence and user experience.
Addressing Customer Experience Challenges
A recent study found that 32% of consumers would abandon a brand they loved after just one bad experience. Recognizing the critical importance of an optimized user experience for customer retention and revenue growth, Digital Silk partnered with Absolute Dogs to reimagine their e-store.
Transformative Results
Since the launch of their new website, Absolute Dogs has seen remarkable improvements in their online metrics:
- 5.9% increase in new users
- 32.4% increase in organic search sessions
- 12.63% increase in overall user engagement
- 77.88% increase in add-to-cart actions
- 35.63% increase in completed purchases
"With a well-designed website that prioritizes user experience, strategic conversion funnels, and faster site speed, marketing efforts – and the money invested in them – benefit greatly," said Stephanie Sharlow, VP and Client Partner at Digital Silk.
Services Offered
Brands looking to enhance their online presence can request a quote for various services, including:
- Custom website design
- eCommerce website design
- Digital branding
- Digital marketing
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency dedicated to growing brands online. Their team of seasoned experts creates industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design, development, and digital marketing services. Explore Digital Silk's services and view their work at https://www.digitalsilk.com/.
Media Contact
Stephanie Sharlow, Digital Silk, (800) 206-9413, [email protected], https://www.digitalsilk.com/
SOURCE Digital Silk
Share this article