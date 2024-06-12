Absolute Dogs Boosts Online Sales with New Website Designed by Digital Silk

"With a well-designed website that prioritizes user experience, strategic conversion funnels, and faster site speed, marketing efforts – and the money invested in them – benefit greatly," said Stephanie Sharlow, VP and Client Partner at Digital Silk. Post this

A recent study found that 32% of consumers would abandon a brand they loved after just one bad experience. Recognizing the critical importance of an optimized user experience for customer retention and revenue growth, Digital Silk partnered with Absolute Dogs to reimagine their e-store.

Transformative Results

Since the launch of their new website, Absolute Dogs has seen remarkable improvements in their online metrics:

5.9% increase in new users

32.4% increase in organic search sessions

12.63% increase in overall user engagement

77.88% increase in add-to-cart actions

35.63% increase in completed purchases

"With a well-designed website that prioritizes user experience, strategic conversion funnels, and faster site speed, marketing efforts – and the money invested in them – benefit greatly," said Stephanie Sharlow, VP and Client Partner at Digital Silk.

Services Offered

Brands looking to enhance their online presence can request a quote for various services, including:

Custom website design

eCommerce website design

Digital branding

Digital marketing

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency dedicated to growing brands online. Their team of seasoned experts creates industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design, development, and digital marketing services. Explore Digital Silk's services and view their work at https://www.digitalsilk.com/.

