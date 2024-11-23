Absolute Self Storage Partners with Indio California Highway Patrol for Holiday Toy Drive

Absolute Self Storage is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Indio California Highway Patrol (CHP) to collect toys for local children in need this holiday season. As part of the CHP Toy Drive, Absolute Self Storage will serve as a convenient drop-off location for new, unwrapped toy donations from now through December 20, 2024.

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are very excited to participate in this toy drive with the CHP and hope to provide happiness and cheer to many children in the area," said Anita Pierce, Site Manager at Absolute Self Storage.

Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Absolute Self Storage office to contribute to this heartfelt initiative. As a token of appreciation, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of five gift cards, ranging from $20 to $50. Prizes include a $20 Starbucks gift card for a warm holiday treat and a $50 Amazon gift card to make holiday shopping easier.

The donated toys will be distributed by the CHP throughout the month and doing a final giveaway on Dec 20th. The toy drive aims to make the holidays brighter for children throughout the community.

Bring holiday joy and hope to a child in need—drop off your toy donation today at Absolute Self Storage and enter for your chance to win a gift card!

About Absolute Self Storage

Located in Thousand Palms, CA, Absolute Self Storage has proudly served the community as an independently owned and operated facility for 15 years. Offering a wide range of unit sizes, from 5'x5' to 10'x30', the facility provides amenities such as 24-hour surveillance, individually alarmed units, electronic gate access, and convenient drive-up options. Absolute Self Storage is committed to delivering secure, accessible solutions for personal and commercial storage needs, while actively supporting local community initiatives.

Absolute Storage is a proud member of the Storelocal Storage brand and is managed by Platinum Storage Group.

