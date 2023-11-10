Absolute Web Announced as a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner

Absolute Web has attained Klaviyo Master Elite Partner status for its proficiency in utilizing Klaviyo's platform to drive client growth and success.
MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absolute Web, a full-service eCommerce agency based in Miami, FL, is pleased to announce that it has achieved Klaviyo Master Elite Partner status. This prestigious designation recognizes Absolute Web's exceptional expertise in leveraging Klaviyo's platform to drive growth and success for its clients.
Klaviyo is a leading marketing automation tool that enables eCommerce brands to create personalized customer experiences through email and SMS marketing campaigns. To become a Klaviyo Elite Partner, there is a specific set of requirements an agency needs to meet. After a partner is nominated by their partner manager, the partner goes through a formal and rigorous review based on various criteria. The Elite Partner status is then awarded to agencies that have demonstrated outstanding proficiency in using Klaviyo to drive exceptional results for their clients. The exclusive status is only given to about 20 agencies out of more than 10,000.
"We are honored to be named a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner, becoming one of the 20 leading eCommerce agencies in the United States," said Roman Yoffe, CEO of Absolute Web. "We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and we are excited to continue leveraging email and SMS marketing to ensure brand growth and scalability."
As an Elite Partner, Absolute Web will continue to leverage email and SMS marketing solutions to drive revenue and develop long-term growth for their clients.
About Absolute Web
Absolute Web is a leading full-service eCommerce agency specializing in web development and management as well as marketing, design, creative, and content production. Since our establishment in 1999, we have honed our skills and assembled a team of experts consisting of project managers, certified developers, digital strategists, and designers to deliver innovative solutions that enhance our clients' businesses as well as elevate their brands and drive online conversions.
Media Contact
Shayna Silvers, Absolute Web, 1 305-937-2526, [email protected], absoluteweb.com
SOURCE Absolute Web
Share this article