Absolute Web Announced as a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner

"We are honored to be named a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner, becoming one of the 20 leading eCommerce agencies in the United States," said Roman Yoffe, CEO of Absolute Web. "We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and we are excited to continue leveraging email and SMS marketing to ensure brand growth and scalability."

As an Elite Partner, Absolute Web will continue to leverage email and SMS marketing solutions to drive revenue and develop long-term growth for their clients.

About Absolute Web

Absolute Web is a leading full-service eCommerce agency specializing in web development and management as well as marketing, design, creative, and content production. Since our establishment in 1999, we have honed our skills and assembled a team of experts consisting of project managers, certified developers, digital strategists, and designers to deliver innovative solutions that enhance our clients' businesses as well as elevate their brands and drive online conversions.

