Absolute Web Discover the Future of Digital Commerce at Miami eCommerce Week

Miami eCommerce Week will highlight Miami as a premier hub for eCommerce innovation. With the support of platforms like Shopify Plus, Buy with Prime, and Klaviyo, as well as speakers such as Daymond John, the event aims to set the stage for ongoing eCommerce growth and collaboration, not only in Miami but globally.
MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absolute Web is excited to announce Miami eCcommerce Week, a series of events showcasing innovation, entrepreneurship, and business development in the online retail space. This exciting event will gather eCommerce professionals and thought leaders from across the country for insightful discussions, panels, and networking opportunities. Featured conversations will include established voices such as Daymond John, entrepreneur, investor, and star of ABC's hit show 'Shark Tank'; Ezra Firestone, Founder of Boom! By Cindy Joseph; and Jim Hamel, CEO of Swanson. The event will also include various panels featuring leading tech platforms like Shopify Plus, Klaviyo, and Recharge.
Event Highlights
The EEE Miami Welcome Reception
Miami eCommerce week will kick off with the EEE Welcome Reception from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 21, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Wine Room. The evening will be sponsored by Elevar, Oracle, Netsuite, Tatari, and 8fig and will set the tone for a week of collaboration and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up their conference badges, enjoy delicious fine wines and light bites, and network with other conference attendees and sponsors. The event is only available to EEE Miami ticket holders, and an RSVP is required.
The Ecommerce Experience Evolution Conference
Ecommerce Experience Evolution (EEE) is an annual conference that gathers leaders in the tech and eCommerce space at the EAST Hotel for a full day of learning and connection. From enlightening case studies to business optimization strategies, EEE Miami provides a unique space for eCommerce professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and gain actionable insights to help scale their businesses. Following the conference, attendees are invited to the EEE Afterparty for handcrafted drinks, small bites, desserts, and live music at the EAST Hotel's North Deck.
Commerce Conversations at Sea
Miami eCommerce Week will wrap up with Commerce Conversations at Sea, a unique networking event with the backdrop of the Miami skyline. The Yacht will set sail at 5 p.m. and will feature an evening of panels with companies including Klaviyo, Four Sigmatic, Narvar, and DHL. Following the panels, attendees are encouraged to network with industry peers and enjoy light bites and the beautiful sunset.
"Launching Miami eCommerce Week marks a milestone for Absolute Web and the entire eCommerce community," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "We're excited to bring together US and international leaders in Miami, shaping the future of eCommerce."
For more information about Miami eCommerce Week and to register for the events, please visit www.absoluteweb.com/miami-ecommerce-week.
