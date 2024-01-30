Absolute Web Discover the Future of Digital Commerce at Miami eCommerce Week

"Launching Miami eCommerce Week marks a milestone for Absolute Web and the entire eCommerce community," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "We're excited to bring together US and international leaders in Miami, shaping the future of eCommerce." Post this

The EEE Miami Welcome Reception

Miami eCommerce week will kick off with the EEE Welcome Reception from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 21, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Wine Room. The evening will be sponsored by Elevar, Oracle, Netsuite, Tatari, and 8fig and will set the tone for a week of collaboration and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up their conference badges, enjoy delicious fine wines and light bites, and network with other conference attendees and sponsors. The event is only available to EEE Miami ticket holders, and an RSVP is required.

The Ecommerce Experience Evolution Conference

Ecommerce Experience Evolution (EEE) is an annual conference that gathers leaders in the tech and eCommerce space at the EAST Hotel for a full day of learning and connection. From enlightening case studies to business optimization strategies, EEE Miami provides a unique space for eCommerce professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and gain actionable insights to help scale their businesses. Following the conference, attendees are invited to the EEE Afterparty for handcrafted drinks, small bites, desserts, and live music at the EAST Hotel's North Deck.

Commerce Conversations at Sea

Miami eCommerce Week will wrap up with Commerce Conversations at Sea, a unique networking event with the backdrop of the Miami skyline. The Yacht will set sail at 5 p.m. and will feature an evening of panels with companies including Klaviyo, Four Sigmatic, Narvar, and DHL. Following the panels, attendees are encouraged to network with industry peers and enjoy light bites and the beautiful sunset.

For more information about Miami eCommerce Week and to register for the events, please visit www.absoluteweb.com/miami-ecommerce-week.

