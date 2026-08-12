Absolute Web Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Ninth Consecutive Year

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the ninth consecutive year is an incredible honor. It reflects the consistency of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our commitment to continuously evolve," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the ninth consecutive year is an incredible honor. It reflects the consistency of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our commitment to continuously evolve. We're proud of how far Absolute Web has come and even more excited about what's ahead," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web.

Over the years, Absolute Web has continued to expand its capabilities across digital commerce, helping brands strengthen their online presence through strategy, design, development, marketing and emerging technologies. The agency's ninth consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition underscores its focus on building lasting partnerships while continually adapting to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

As Absolute Web looks ahead, the agency remains focused on driving meaningful growth for its clients, investing in its team and continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital commerce.

About Absolute Web

Founded in 1999, Absolute Web is a full-service digital commerce agency helping brands build, optimize and grow their online presence. With expertise spanning ecommerce strategy, design, development, growth marketing and emerging technologies, the agency delivers integrated solutions designed to drive measurable business growth. For more than 27 years, Absolute Web has partnered with brands across a range of industries, combining strategic thinking, creative execution and technical expertise to create high-performing digital experiences and lasting client partnerships.

About the Inc. 5000

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Shayna Silvers, Absolute Web, 1 (305) 937-2526, [email protected], absoluteweb.com

SOURCE Absolute Web