Abstrax and Seed Talent Launch Sensei Software - Valuable Certification Program for Sensory Panelists

This program...empowers individuals passionate about cannabis product development, by providing them with comprehensive aromatic training modules and connecting graduates with paid opportunities to evaluate products in their market and beyond.

The initiative aims to build a skilled community of sensory panelists who can offer expert analysis for product developers and innovators in the cannabis sector.

Key features of the program include:

Comprehensive Training: Free access to courses on the Seed Talent platform (www.seedtalent.com), developed by industry experts including sensory psychologist Dr. Avery Gilbert and the research and development team at Abstrax.

Paid Panel Opportunities: Certification qualifies learners to take part in paid sensory panels with clients of the Sensei Software, contributing to product development and quality assurance.

Community Building: The partnership fosters a collaborative environment, encouraging professional development and networking among cannabis industry professionals.

"The goal is to lower the barriers to entry and create opportunities for passionate individuals to professionalize their interests," said Kevin Koby, CEO and Founder at Abstrax. "The collaboration with Seed Talent on the launch of Sensei supports a thriving ecosystem beneficial to all parties involved."

Participants can register at www.seedtalent.com, enroll in the free certification classes, complete the training at their own pace, and upon certification, access the marketplace for paid panel opportunities. It's free to access all three levels of the training through Seed Talent, the cannabis industry's leading employee enablement and training platform.

"At Seed, we're committed to transforming passion into professionalism in the cannabis industry," said Kurt Kaufmann, CEO of Seed Talent. "By partnering with Abstrax to launch Sensei Software, we're creating accessible pathways for individuals to hone their skills, connect with paid opportunities to provide input, and that contribution meaningfully advances cannabis product excellence creating a better industry for us all."

Additionally, Abstrax invites attendees of the upcoming MJ Biz Conference in Las Vegas to visit their Sensei Software booth (Booth #8601-30) to learn more about the certification program, experience product demonstrations, and network with industry experts.

For more information, visit: https://app.seedtalent.com/community/invitation/ba4e88d5-7987-4ddd-ab58-337dfb49a7d1

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.

About Seed Talent: The Cannabis Industry's Leading Employee Enablement Platform

Seed Talent allows brands and retailers to access a highly curated two-sided network in one simple hub designed to drive organizational success with automated performance management. Brand leaders can create, distribute, and engage the entire trade with custom brand trainings that scale with the business to drive revenue and velocity of sell-through. Retail leaders can run engaging budtender trainings, upskill employees, track completions, and measure performance to understand the sales impacts of their programs. Seed Talent works with 1,500+ retailers, 400+ brands, across 25 US states, providing unparalleled access to revenue-building training resources. It is dedicated to creating a higher standard for the sector by supporting professional development for the next generation of leaders. This also means committing to helping individuals and communities adversely impacted by the war on drugs find restitution in this thriving market and helping employers connect to historically underutilized talent. Learn more and request a demo at SeedTalent.com.

