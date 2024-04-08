Abstrax and Seed Talent Partner for First of Its Kind Advanced Terpene Education and Exclusive Terpene Science Courses

"Partnering with Abstrax allows us to offer our users an unparalleled learning experience that combines the practical aspects of cannabis retail with the scientific foundation that underpins the industry," said Kurt Kaufmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Seed Talent. Post this

The new curriculum will include a range of topics, from the basics of terpene science to advanced courses exploring the findings of Abstrax's extensive research on cannabis aromas and their supporting white papers, which contain deeper insights into some of the most popular cultivars, including sweet to savory exotic profiles. Participants will gain insights into the latest developments in terpene research and how these can be applied to improve product development, customer experience, and market trends.

"Partnering with Abstrax allows us to offer our users an unparalleled learning experience that combines the practical aspects of cannabis retail with the scientific foundation that underpins the industry," said Kurt Kaufmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Seed Talent. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to advancing cannabis education and ensuring cannabis purchase decisions are rooted in facts by equipping industry professionals with the information to do so. "

By creating an account on Seed Talent's platform, using this link, visitors will be given access to the Abstrax community. Inside the Abstrax community, visitors can find the following Abstrax curriculum available now:

Two terpene courses:

Terpenes 101: Understanding the Basics of Aromatic Compounds

Beyond the Basics: Intermediate Terpene Chemistry and Applications

Two cannabis education courses:

The Science of Exotic I: The Dawn of Flavorants

The Science of Exotic II: The Curious Case of Chem

The following additional courses are in production, to be released on the platform this year:

Mastering Terpene Science: Advanced Analysis and Expert Techniques (Coming Soon)

The Science of Exotic III: The Trio of Tropicanna (Coming Soon)

The Science of Exotic IV: Sweet (Coming Soon)

Five additional Cannabis Science Education courses (Coming Soon)

Overall, the courses are designed for retailers to deepen their knowledge, improve their skills, and stay ahead of industry trends. With the addition of these courses, Abstrax continues to solidify its position as a leader in terpene and cannabis education.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Seed Talent to share our passion for terpene science with a wider audience. Our aim is to empower individuals in the cannabis industry with the knowledge they need to innovate and excel. Through this partnership, we're making our comprehensive research and findings accessible to those who are as passionate about cannabis as we are," says Koby.

To access the courses, please visit: https://app.seedtalent.com/community/invitation/84f0e536-f830-4326-9a5d-cb048ce1ea5c

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

About Seed Talent: The Cannabis Industry's Leading Employee Enablement Platform

Seed Talent allows brands and retailers to access a highly curated two-sided network in one simple hub designed to drive organizational success with automated performance management. Brand leaders can create, distribute, and engage the entire trade with custom brand trainings that scale with the business to drive revenue and velocity of sell-through. Retail leaders can run engaging budtender trainings, upskill employees, track completions, and measure performance to understand the sales impacts of their programs. Seed Talent works with 1,500+ retailers, 400+ brands, across 25 US states, providing unparalleled access to revenue-building training resources. It is dedicated to creating a higher standard for the sector by supporting professional development for the next generation of leaders. This also means committing to helping individuals and communities adversely impacted by the war on drugs find restitution in this thriving market and helping employers connect to historically underutilized talent. Learn more and request a demo at SeedTalent.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Jones, Abstrax, 1 2139258177, [email protected], www.abstraxtech.com

SOURCE Abstrax