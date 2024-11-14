Abstrax and Untappd offer any Brewers Association Member the chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize via New Wildcard Registration in Skunkworks 2025 Brewing Competition

For the first time, any brewery in the association can vie for a coveted spot in the final round of Abstrax's highly anticipated contest by encouraging fans to cast their vote through check-ins on Untappd.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abstrax, a leader in flavor innovation, is thrilled to announce that Wildcard Registration for the 2025 Skunkworks Lounge contest is now open, introducing a game-changing opportunity for Brewers Association members to win the $5,000 grand prize. For the first time, any brewery in the association can vie for a coveted spot in the final round of this highly anticipated contest by encouraging fans to cast their vote through check-ins on Untappd. This year, the "wildcard" opportunity levels out the playing field, enabling breweries of all sizes to compete for a final contestant spot at the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) 2025 in Indianapolis.

The Skunkworks Lounge is Abstrax's exclusive and highly inventive competition, designed as a playground for breweries to push boundaries, experiment with flavors, and showcase original beers that captivate the senses. The Skunkworks Lounge contest, which is held annually, has become a dynamic stage for craft breweries to reveal their talent, creativity, and innovation, with entries featuring Abstrax's cutting-edge hops products. Here's how it works:

Eligibility: Any Brewers Association member can enter a beer brewed with at least one Abstrax Hops product, opening the door to an array of inventive new beers.

Fan-Driven Voting on Untappd: Once registered, each entry will be given a Wildcard Badge on Untappd, where fans can cast their votes through check-ins. The beer with the most check-ins by the close of the public voting period will secure the Wildcard spot and join the curated picks and last year's champion at the 2025 CBC in Indianapolis.

Key Dates to Know:

Registration Opens: November 11, 2024

Registration Closes: December 15, 2024

Untappd Listing Deadline: December 20, 2024

Public Voting: January 13 – February 15, 2025

– Winner Announcement: March 11, 2025

Abstrax's Skunkworks Lounge competition at CBC has drawn acclaim for its fresh approach to elevating craft breweries, offering them a platform to spotlight their innovations in hops and flavor. This new fan-driven component promises to energize the competition, engaging beer lovers nationwide and giving them the power to directly influence the outcome.

"This is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of creativity and community in craft brewing," said Ross Hunsinger, Hops Brand Director at Abstrax. "By adding the Wildcard entry and incorporating fan voting, we're inviting the public to help define the future of craft beer."

With Wildcard Registration now open, Abstrax invites Brewers Association members to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Brewers ready to showcase their innovative hops creations can register and learn more about the 2025 Skunkworks Lounge competition at https://skunkworkslounge.com/.

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, quality standardization, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

About Untappd

Available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

