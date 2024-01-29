Abstrax and Western Washington University Unveil Groundbreaking Research Paper on CBD and Terpene Blends for Autism Spectrum Disorder

"Our most exciting and impactful findings surround those with ASD and how CBD and terpenes may have the power to literally change lives," said TJ Martin, VP of Research and Development at Abstrax. Post this

Recent clinical trials have demonstrated CBD's positive impact on comorbid symptoms in children with ASD. However, limited research has focused on its influence on social behavior, which drove Abstrax, Western Washington University's Department of Psychology/Behavioral Neuroscience Program, and the university's Scientific Technical Services Department, to conduct preclinical assessments using the female cohort of the BTBR strain, a commonly used mouse model for ASD-like behaviors.

The study aimed to evaluate the prosocial and general anxiolytic efficacy of a commercially available CBD-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil administered via repeated puff vaporization and passive inhalation, and the results were astounding. CBD demonstrated a significant enhancement of prosocial behaviors as measured by the 3-Chamber Test. Interestingly, a distinct dose-response relationship was observed between prosocial behavior and anxiety-related behavior on the elevated plus maze.

Moreover, the research team discovered that inhalation of a vaporized terpene blend that mirrored the natural terpene composition from the popular OG Kush cannabis strain independently increased prosocial behavior and, when combined with CBD, exhibited a powerful synergistic effect. Additional experiments using terpene blends from the Do-Si-Dos and Blue Dream strains further confirmed their ability to enhance prosocial behaviors. Single isolated terpenes within the blends were less effective at driving prosocial behavior, thus highlighting the importance of the blends' terpene compositions and giving further weight to the Entourage Effect.

While both CBD and terpenes individually promoted prosocial behaviors, their combined administration yielded the most pronounced effects. This synergistic behavior underscores the potential benefits of full or broad-spectrum CBD products containing a range of terpenes.

"These groundbreaking findings shed light on the additional benefits of cannabis-inspired terpene blends in CBD-based treatments for ASD," said Josh Kaplan, Associate Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience at Western Washington University. "By unraveling the complex interplay between CBD, terpenes, and social behavior, this research opens new possibilities for therapeutic interventions in individuals with autism spectrum disorder."

Following the acceptance of the research study, the team hopes their breakthrough sparks further investigations and paves the way for more effective treatments for individuals on the autism spectrum. As the understanding of CBD's therapeutic properties expands, as well as the potential therapeutic benefits of terpene blends on their own, Abstrax and Western Washington University are committed to pushing the boundaries of research in pursuit of innovative solutions for neurodevelopmental disorders like ASD. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in harnessing the full potential of CBD and cannabis-inspired terpene blends to enhance the lives of individuals with autism.

To read the full research study, please visit the following link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2023.1185737/full

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

Media Contact

La Voz, Abstrax, 1 2139258177, [email protected]

SOURCE Abstrax