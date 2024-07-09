Abstrax Announces World's Largest Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extractor, Revolutionizing California Toll Processing

"Abstrax is now home to the world's largest cannabis hydrocarbon extractor. This achievement allows Abstrax to handle batch sizes from 50 lbs up to 2,300 lbs every day — enough to process every single grow in California within a year." Post this

The revolutionary machine also processes hops, paving the way for innovative applications in the beer and beverage industry. Abstrax's custom extractor is not just a piece of equipment; it's a breakthrough in cannabis science and technology, redefining quality and efficiency standards in the industry.

Abstrax invites California cannabis growers to bring their trim and biomass for processing into high-quality extracts, eliminating the need for in-house processing. The state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extractor ensures the finest quality live resin and cured concentrates. Their comprehensive product selection includes:

Liquid Diamonds

High Terpene Extracts (HTE)

Budder, Batter, Wax

Sugar

THCA from Live Resin

Crumble

And more!

Each product is crafted with precision and care, ensuring the highest standards of purity and potency. Whether clients require Flow-Through, Quick Soak, or CRC extraction methods, Abstrax's team of experts will guide them through every step. Abstrax provides personalized solutions to meet diverse grower needs.

Abstrax is dedicated to setting the industry standard for cannabis excellence. They ensure unparalleled product quality by meticulously storing materials frozen, at pre-extraction, and extracting at temperatures below -60°F. This approach guarantees the highest quality and purest concentrates possible. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in every batch processed.

"At Abstrax, we're not just pushing the envelope; we're redefining the boundaries of what's possible in cannabis extraction," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "Our new hydrocarbon extractor is a game-changer for the industry, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and efficiency for our clients."

Additionally, Abstrax understands the importance of cost-efficiency in the competitive cannabis market, so they offer competitive pricing for their toll processing services. For California customers, they guarantee to beat or match any price, ensuring the best value for the investment. Their goal is to make high-quality extraction services accessible and affordable for all growers, allowing them to focus on growing exceptional cannabis.

This is just the latest step in Abstrax's ongoing commitment to cannabis excellence. With the world's largest cannabis hydrocarbon extractor, they are poised to lead the industry with the highest quality concentrates at a new record-breaking scale. Their dedication to innovation and quality sets them apart as a leader in the cannabis industry.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Jones, La Voz Marketing, 1 2139258177, [email protected], www.abstraxtech.com

SOURCE Abstrax