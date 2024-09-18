Abstrax Honored at #94 on Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

This prestigious recognition, by Fast Company, celebrates Abstrax's commitment to fostering a company culture that empowers employees at all levels to contribute to groundbreaking innovations that drive the business forward. Post this

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from Fast Company. At Abstrax, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and it's the dedication and passion of our entire team that makes this possible. This recognition is a testament to the culture of creativity and collaboration we've worked hard to build," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "As a member of Fast Company's Impact Council, I am excited to continue contributing to the conversation on innovation and leadership, sharing the insights and experiences that have driven our success."

Abstrax has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the terpene and flavor industry, with its state-of-the-art research labs and manufacturing facilities serving as a hub for cutting-edge research and product development. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation has not only driven its growth but also positioned it as a trailblazer in the field, with products that are setting new industry standards and seminal research papers unveiling the discovery of new flavor compounds.

As part of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators program, Abstrax will be featured in Fast Company's September issue, where the company's innovative practices and workplace culture will be highlighted. This recognition underscores Abstrax's leadership in fostering a workplace where creativity and innovation isn't just encouraged - it's ingrained in the very fabric of the company that helps them set the pace.

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, quality standardization, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

