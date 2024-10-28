Abstrax Hops Unveils Expanded Skunkworks Lounge Contest for CBC 2025 with Support from Untappd

"Following the success of the inaugural 2023 contest and the recent 2024 competition, we are excited to elevate the next event with more participants, new challenges, and greater rewards," says Ross Hunsinger, Director of Food and Beverage Innovation at Abstrax Hops. Post this

The inaugural 2023 Skunkworks Lounge Contest saw six pioneering breweries, including Mountains Walking, Parish, Imprint, Humble Sea, Fairstate, and Highland Park, compete for top honors. Mountains Walking emerged as the champion, a feat they repeated in 2024 against fierce competition from other notable breweries like Hop Butcher, Fast Fashion, New Realm, Belching Beaver, and Fieldwork. The three-day contest at CBC 2024 was a showcase of brewing innovation and creativity, culminating in another victory for Mountains Walking.

"Abstrax Hops has consistently demonstrated an authentic connection to the brewer community," says Kyle Roderick, Chief Product Officer at Untappd. "Their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the craft beer experience, and we're excited to support the expanded Skunkworks Lounge Contest at CBC 2025."

The collaboration between Abstrax Hops and Untappd will bring a fresh experience to breweries and craft beer fans by leveraging various Untappd in-app features. Untappd users will have the opportunity to vote for wildcard entries through Untappd-sponsored badges, with multiple touchpoints keeping the community engaged through contest updates and progress on the voting.

For the 2025 Skunkworks Lounge Contest, the competition will kick off with over 20 elite breweries competing in the first round. The number will then be narrowed down to 10 breweries for the second round, leading to a selection of 5 curated craftsmen for the CBC 2025 finals. This year's contest introduces an exciting new twist: the "wildcard" on Untappd. Any brewer who is part of the Brewers Association can enter a beer using Abstrax products. The brewer who wins from the wildcard list will be added to the group of five finalists. Additionally, Mountains Walking, the previous year's winner, will automatically advance to the final round.

In the first round, brewers must use Skyfarm, BrewGas or Omni varietals. The second round must include varietals from the Abstrax Hops' Quantum Series, and brewers can also add flavors from other collections to make their innovations wholly unique. Participating brewers can also utilize free yeast pitches, courtesy of Berkeley Yeast to include in their brews in every round.

Those who advance to the CBC finals, in the third round, can brew using any method of their choice. The competition spans 35 weeks, culminating with five breweries competing against the reigning champion at CBC for bragging rights and a $5,000 cash prize. Abstrax will also pay for one registration, hotel room, and flight to CBC 2026 for the winner. Plus, they'll receive an exclusive trophy to display at their brewery for the year.

"We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in brewing, and this contest is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence," says Hunsinger.

Abstrax Hops is also engaging high-profile tastemakers like Hop Butcher and Highland Park to further elevate the contest. At CBC, as in years past, the crowd will judge and cast their vote; while progression to CBC will be determined by the Abstrax Hops team, including Craig Thomas, Tom Neilsen, Barbara Stone, Ross Hunsinger, and the Berkeley Yeast group, with potential input from Jeremy Marshall of Lagunitas.

"Participating in the Skunkworks Lounge Contest has been an incredible journey. Abstrax Hop's innovative products have inspired us to push our brewing creativity to new heights," says Gustav Dose, Founder of Mountains Walking and Director of Brewing.

Voting at the booth will be streamlined, so attendees can easily select their favorite "Best in Show" brew. The winner will be announced at CBC 2025 and via social media and press release.

To follow the journey and for more information, visit AbstraxHops.com and Skunkworkslounge.com. Join us in celebrating innovation and excellence in brewing at CBC 2025.

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, quality standardization, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

About Untappd

Available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app. Visit https://untappd.com/ for more information.

