Abstrax Partners with Leading Hemp Supplier Terplandia to Provide the Highest Quality Natural Hemp Terpenes to the Market

"This collaboration is set to propel groundbreaking innovation and ongoing evolution of Farm Bill-compliant hemp genetics, prioritizing terpenes, flavors, and aromas for final products." - Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax Tweet this

"By combining our resources, technology, and expertise, we're able to bring the highest quality and most diverse flavor offerings of naturally-derived hemp terpenes to the market," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "This collaboration is set to propel groundbreaking innovation and ongoing evolution of Farm Bill-compliant hemp genetics, prioritizing terpenes, flavors, and aromas for final products. This synergy empowers brands to transcend traditional innovation limits, crafting consumer experiences of an unmatched caliber."

For several years, Abstrax has collaborated with farmers nationwide to validate the quality of naturally derived cannabis and hemp terpenes. Our aim is to provide a catalog that is comprehensive, of superior quality, and competitively priced. "During our discovery phase, Terplandia consistently supplied superior hemp terpenes, demonstrating a keen focus on unique genetics, process innovation, and advanced extraction methods. This was seamlessly aligned with our core values," remarks Koby.

Terplandia products utilize proven genetics centered on flavor and aroma. They are extracted fresh from the plant using a custom, low-temperature, solvent-free distillation process that preserves the most volatile aromatics. Abstrax then refines the extract using a molecular distillation process to further purify and eliminate undesirable compounds, enhancing the final product to ensure the most consistent and aromatic consumer experience. Each cultivar is then tested in our labs to provide full panel compliance and Terplytics, an advanced sensory mapping software developed by Abstrax for their GCxGC research.

Through its exclusive partnership with Terplandia, Abstrax is well-positioned to significantly invigorate the cannabis industry by delivering high-end, hemp-derived terpenes sourced from premium and organic farms. Terplandia has successfully established itself as a leading hemp terpene supplier in the market, boasting an expansive infrastructure that stretches from California to Tennessee.

The 2023 harvest, available from 23Q4 onwards, promises some exciting new cultivars developed from Abstrax's in-house genetics program, reinforcing Abstrax's commitment to driving innovation in the terpene market.

With a focus on zero-THC compliant products that meet the 2018 Farm Bill guidelines, Abstrax can seamlessly ship their compliant products both nationally and internationally, including countries like Canada, Japan, and across Europe. This compliance ensures that customers receive legal, customs-friendly products that meet the highest standards of quality.

"We've been wanting to work with Abstrax for quite some time. Aligning with a leader in the industry will enable us to leverage our capabilities and skill sets to make a lasting impact on the market," said Taher Afghani, Co-Founder of Terplandia. "There's a huge opportunity to leverage the power of the cannabis plant, and Abstrax jumping in to seize this opportunity with us is everything."

The partnership not only impacts the cannabis vape market but also extends to aromatherapy, including diffusers and essential oils and further enables the creation of hemp-infused beverages, gummies, edibles, cosmetics and fragrances. Additionally, Abstrax can now offer Terplandia's hemp products in water-soluble versions to further unlock possibilities for applications in food and beverage products.

For more information about Abstrax and Terplandia, please visit their website at https://abstraxtech.com/collections/hemp-terpenes.

About ABSTRAX

Leveraging its proven background in cannabis research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where it's award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators in the industry to study their cannabis profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalog of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Jones, Abstrax, 1 2139258177, [email protected], https://abstraxtech.com/

SOURCE Abstrax