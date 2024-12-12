Abstrax Unveils All-Star Scientific Advisory Board to Drive Pioneering Research, Safety, and Product Innovations

"The fusion of our passion with the unparalleled expertise of our Scientific Advisory Board sets the stage for an exhilarating journey in flavor, scent and sensory exploration. As we push boundaries together, we're ushering in a new era for Abstrax and the cannabis industry at large." - Kevin Koby Post this

"We're ecstatic to welcome these four distinguished intellectuals with impressive legacies to our Scientific Advisory Board, to help leverage and direct our research and technologies to pioneer functional and experiential flavors and fragrances," says Kevin Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "Each member serves as a mentor and guide for the Abstrax team by providing decades of hands-on experience and knowledge. Venturing beyond 2024 and into 2025, our goal remains to amplify our reservoir of knowledge and refine our methodologies, ensuring we offer the pinnacle of products and services for the customers we serve."

Barbara Taylor joins the panel to help bolster the Flavor Development Team and further its mission to lead the industry in experiential flavors, formulation consistency, and advanced product applications. As the Principal Flavorist for Altria for more than 26 years, she has created some of the most iconic flavors for leading fruit juice and inhalation brands. Go to almost any grocery store in the United States to find examples of her work. Her in-depth knowledge and propensity for innovation will undoubtedly continue raising the bar for Abstrax to offer the widest variety of experiential flavors for brands seeking to offer customers unique product experiences that create raving fans.

Dr. Avery Gilbert, a foremost sensory psychologist renowned for pioneering flavor and aroma research for major global corporations, is a key member of the Abstrax advisory panel, poised to lead groundbreaking scientific investigations. With his vast knowledge of human olfactory perception, Avery has helped to develop internal and external sensory panels for Abstrax product testing. Together, Abstrax developed and validated AI-based mood enhancing terpene blends (AI Terp Effects) for use as a functional ingredient in consumer products and they continue working to quantify the benefits of functional flavorings in beverages and CPG applications targeting mood. The brain behind "What the Nose Knows: The Science of Scent in Everyday Life", Dr. Gilbert has immersed himself in exhaustive research both in academia and in R&D labs of global flavor and perfume corporations. Such was the resonance of his revolutionary findings that he secured a nomination for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Science and Technology and a spot in the shortlist for the Royal Society of Prize for Science Books.

Dr. Willie McKinney has been inducted into the Abstrax advisory framework, fortified with the task of strengthening the company's regulatory and safety guidelines. Dr. McKinney and team have been an integral part of creating Abstrax RA-TEP (Risk Assessment-Toxicology Evaluation Program), the world's most extensive and comprehensive cannabis ingredient study for establishing safety standards of inhalable ingredients and flavorings used in cannabis. It aims to finally establish the acceptable ingredient use levels for terpene-based flavors used in cannabis products, a novel approach that prioritizes consumer safety over all else. As the visionary CEO and Founder of McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, LLC, he holds a board certification in toxicology from the American Board of Toxicology. Dr. McKinney also worked for many years with Altria navigating the Pre-Market Tobacco Applications and helped to architect the safety programs for Big Tobacco. Beyond authoring a plethora of peer-reviewed scholarly articles, Dr. McKinney has delivered presentations to a multitude of scientific bodies. His esteemed role extends to the FDA's Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC), where he represents the tobacco manufacturing sector in a non-voting capacity.

Antoine Lie is a celebrated French perfumer and is taking on a pivotal role on the advisory board. With a legacy of crafting iconic fragrances for luxury brands like Armani Code, Burberry, and Gucci at Givaudan, Antoine now lends his visionary prowess to Abstrax. He brings with him not just his scent-creating acumen but also his experience in translating scientific innovations into marketable fragrances. Motivated by a desire to transcend conventional boundaries and driven by the allure of Abstrax's unique cannabis scents and AI terpene blends, Antoine is set to help the company push innovation to new heights.

Beyond the named panel members, Kevin Koby is the key panel organizer and serves as Chairman of the Board.

"The fusion of our passion with the unparalleled expertise of our Scientific Advisory Board sets the stage for an exhilarating journey in flavor, scent and sensory exploration. As we push boundaries together, we're ushering in a new era for Abstrax and the cannabis industry at large," says Kevin Koby.

For more information and further updates, please visit https://abstraxtech.com/pages/meet-the-team.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.

Media Contact

Abstrax PR, Abstrax, 1 2139258177, [email protected], https://www.abstraxtech.com

SOURCE Abstrax