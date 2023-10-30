Abstrax Unveils Revolutionary Insights into Cannabis Aromatics in its Latest White Paper "The Science of Exotic I: The Dawn of Flavorants"

"In 'The Science of Exotic I: The Dawn of Flavorants', we've delved deeper than ever into the olfactory essence of cannabis. This isn't just about terpenes anymore – it's about a richer, more intricate aromatic story," said Max Koby, Abstrax Co-Founder and President. Post this

The Abstrax team, through its rigorous research, has discovered the following:

Terpenes alone do not set many cannabis strains apart from each other based on their aroma. This challenges the common belief that terpenes are the primary determinants of the aromatic differentiation among cannabis varieties.

A cannabis strain's unique aroma attributes of exotic cannabis correlate more with flavorants. This opens up a new avenue of understanding the complex and unique aromatic profiles of cannabis by focusing more on these flavorants, rather than just terpenes.

Dominant terpenes like ß-Myrcene and d-Limonene show minimal correlation to the aroma of many cannabis varieties. This suggests these often-referenced terpenes are poor indicators of the aromatic qualities of a given cannabis product, and that more focus should be given to key flavorants.

Additionally, the paper highlights that the total aroma percentage mentioned on most packaging does not serve as an accurate indication of a product's "exotic" or "loud" nature. This packaging information generally excludes significant flavorants such as skatole and cannasulfur compounds, which play a crucial role in a product's overall aromatic profile and intensity.

"Cannabis education is essential in reshaping our understanding of the cannabis plant. The transition from singularly emphasizing terpenes to acknowledging the multitude of factors shaping diverse cannabis aromas not only deepens our appreciation for the plant's complexities but also enhances our ability to enjoy and utilize it effectively," said Boris Shcharansky, Vice President, Cannabis Advisory at Weedmaps. "We are excited to share these insights with our Weedmaps community, fostering a collective journey toward greater understanding and enjoyment of cannabis."

With the release of the white paper, Abstrax has once again demonstrated its commitment to advancing understanding and knowledge in the cannabis industry.

To access the white paper, please visit the following link: https://abstraxtech.com/pages/terpene-research.

