Abstrax Unveils the World's First Collection of USDA Organic Certified Live Hemp Terpenes

"By shifting to exclusively organic hemp, we are not only giving our customers the highest quality aromatics but also offering our partners an opportunity to tap into a growing market demand for organic, functional hemp products." - Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax

"This shift to organic hemp marks a significant milestone for Abstrax. It is an upgrade that not only sets the company apart in a competitive market but also enables brands that use hemp-derived terpenes to offer their customers products that align with their increasing demand for trustworthy, organic options," said Kirk J. Azevedo, D.C., Team Leader of Genetics & Cultivation at Abstrax.

A long-time partner of Abstrax, Allenbrooke Farms is led by Farmer Dan, who has nurtured the land using dry farming techniques and organic composting to maintain a vibrant, chemical-free ecosystem. With QCS Organic Certification, their hemp is non-GMO and free from synthetic chemicals and pesticides, setting a new standard for purity and sustainability in the industry. The dry farming approach not only enhances oil yield but also intensifies the depth of flavor and aroma, making these terpenes ideal for next-level product formulations.

Abstrax's shift to exclusively organic hemp denotes a meaningful moment in the industry. Beyond product purity, this transition offers brands a distinct competitive advantage. Allenbrooke Farms cultivates a variety of new and established premium hemp strains which provide brands with diverse terpene profiles that elevate everything from vape blends to pre-rolls and concentrates. With 420 just around the corner, these new Organic Certified options for product developers will help them expand their portfolios and offer valuable new propositions to health-conscious consumers.

Why Innovating Brands Should Care:

World's First USDA Organic Certified Live Hemp Terpenes – Abstrax is setting a new standard with the first-ever organic hemp-derived terpenes that are fully USDA Organic Certified. This certification guarantees the purity, transparency, and sustainability that speaks to modern consumers.

Solventless, Single-Source, and Unadulterated – These terpenes are extracted from 100% live organic hemp, with no additives or pesticides, offering brands the cleanest, most authentic product available.

Second-Generation Plants for Maximum Aroma & Potency – These hemp plants are bred specifically for robust flavor and complex aroma, not just industrial yield. This ensures terpenes with the deepest, most nuanced profiles, ideal for creating high-quality consumer packaged goods.

Dry Farmed for a More Intense Terpene Profile – Using no irrigation and relying on natural environmental stress, these plants produce potent oils that result in terpenes with superior depth and richness.

Perfect for Vapes, Concentrates, and Pre-Rolls – These terpenes are designed for premium cannabis products. They're crafted with formulations in mind that demand exceptional, complex HDT flavor profiles.

"We believe that the future of hemp products lies in sustainability, transparency, and purity," said Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax. "By shifting to exclusively organic hemp, we are not only giving our customers the highest quality aromatics but also offering our partners an opportunity to tap into a growing market demand for organic, functional hemp products."

For more information about Abstrax and their range of organic hemp-based products, please visit Abstrax's website.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.

About Allenbrooke Farms

Located in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Allenbrooke Farms is an organic, multi-generational farm committed to sustainable farming practices. They specialize in growing premium hemp and other crops, using organic compost to cultivate a thriving soil microbiome that naturally feeds their plants.. Allenbrooke Farms has achieved QCS certification for Organic Farming, ensuring that their products are free from synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs. Their eco-conscious approach to farming includes dry farming methods that conserve water and protect the environment.

