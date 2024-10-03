ABUKAI Announces New Application for the Apple VisionPro

The ABUKAI Application for the Apple Vision Pro allows users to add receipts and create expense reports directly from the Apple Vision Pro. As the Apple Vision Pro adds more functionality, ABUKAI plans to expand the application. Post this

"At ABUKAI, we constantly evaluate new technologies and platforms to see where we can create innovative solutions for our customers. We don't yet see a lot of customers coming to us with Vision Pros, but wanted to start developing and expanding our capabilities to a new generation of devices and interfaces. We are excited to see how the Apple Vision Pro evolves" said Philipp Schloter, President & CEO of ABUKAI.

Users can go to the App Store on the Apple Vision Pro and download the free ABUKAI App today.

To find out how ABUKAI can help you, contact ABUKAI at [email protected].

