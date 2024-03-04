Abuse Is Horrible And Unjust, But It Is Not The End Of Your Story

Xulon Press presents first-hand testimonies of healing after abuse.
PHOENIX, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Ronald R. Habig and Dr. Judith Heckenlaible-Habig show readers the way to hope and renewal after abuse with Soul Virgin ($14.49, paperback, 9781662889660; $6.99, e-book, 9781662889677).
Dr. Judith was sexually assaulted by a teacher when she was in her teens, and she carried the psychological wounds from that experience into her marriage. After turning to alcohol and prescription drugs to end her pain, she attempted suicide and spent three months in a mental institution. At that point, she turned to the Lord and sought His help. The happy ending to her story can be yours, as well.
"Soul Virgin intertwines scientific and biblical evidence to reveal how one can be healed from [sexual, physical and emotional] abuse," said the authors.
Ronald R. Habig is a retired pastor with over 40 years of teaching ministry. He has served in churches in Arizona, California, and Colorado. Dr. Judith and Pastor Ron put their talents and gifts together soon after their marriage and founded a ministry dedicated to excellent marriages.
Deeply involved in Christian ministry, at age 60, Judith Heckenlaible-Habig entered Grand Canyon University to earn a Master's in Professional Counseling and another Master's in Addiction Counseling. After earning her Doctorate, Dr. Judith maintains a private practice in Phoenix, Arizona.
