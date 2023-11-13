AC Business Media Rebrands as IRONMARKETS; Exemplifying Strength, Reliability, and a Powerful Data-Driven Foundation

"Updating our name to IRONMARKETS truly reflects the strength and innovation behind our continued advancement in full-funnel, marketing solutions on behalf of our audiences, and clients alike," says Ron Spink, CEO, IRONMARKETS. Post this

"The rebranding of our company identity to IRONMARKETS is a strategic positioning designed to reinforce not only our expertise in each of our served markets – construction equipment, supply chain & logistics, OEM, and landscape management – but one that also embodies the power of our data-driven, platform solutions," says Ron Spink, Chief Executive Officer, IRONMARKETS. "Updating our name to IRONMARKETS truly reflects the strength and innovation behind our continued advancement in full-funnel, marketing solutions on behalf of our audiences, and clients alike."

Over the past two years, the company behind IRONMARKETS:

Fueled first-party enhancement of their database, ENTENTION Data Insights, an integrated audience database with unparalleled buyer segmentation capabilities.

Launched ENTENT, a suite of lead generation services that applies a content and information centric approach to demand generation and drives over 3x as many leads as traditional marketing efforts.

Built a designated team equipped to provide strategic content marketing services through a new platform called EXTEND Connected Content. The program wields the power of custom content marketing campaigns and strategies, while extending a company's budget, team and audience.

Launched BLACKBOXLG, the only turnkey, demand platform that has stress-tested the best of the 2,311 lead providers in the United States to deliver only the highest-quality, B2B "hand-raising leads" in ANY vertical market, at virtually any volume.

Each one of these strategic initiatives has been implemented to give advertisers the next-level marketing tools to help their business reach untapped potential and exceed their marketing goals – at every stage of a buyer's journey.

Rounding out their product offering suite, IRONMARKETS launched IRONPROS, an interactive buyer's platform for new construction equipment, technology and workwear that provides advertisers the ability to showcase their products and reach highly engaged buyers. With membership, manufacturers and solution providers can unlock rich data and analytics, unique marketing tools, and unparalleled reach through manufacturer profiles, product showrooms, premium backend features, brand reach, and lead generation opportunities.

Through each of their award-winning brand experiences — including IRONMARKETS' portfolio of renowned brands, the team delivers best-in-class, relevant content through the most evolved platform mix of digital, in-person, print, and data engagement tools. Audiences gain market intelligence, research depth, professional education, and buyer's-level insights.

In addition, the company behind IRONMARKETS has launched three successful events in the past 24 months: IGNITE Construction Summit, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and its new event PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, an immersive tradeshow environment with live equipment demonstrations, an in-depth educational program, and deeper connection opportunities.

To learn more about IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, and its portfolio of products visit: http://www.iron.markets

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

Media Contact

