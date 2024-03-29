The company encourages fans to watch for the #35 car and cheer on their new favorite as the season progresses. Post this

The partnership kicked off with an electrifying start at the Daytona International Speedway and will continue throughout the racing season. The #35 car, with its distinctive AC Direct branding, is already a crowd favorite, reflecting the brand's values of resilience and high performance under pressure.

As AC Direct ventures into this sponsorship, the company anticipates an increase in engagement with racing enthusiasts and looks forward to the mutual benefits this partnership will bring. The exposure gained on the racetrack will drive home the message that AC Direct is a leader in the HVAC industry, known for keeping customers cool and comfortable regardless of the heat of competition or the weather outside.

Race fans can look forward to witnessing the AC Direct name speed around the track at upcoming NASCAR events and experience a thrilling ride through advancements in cooling technology and electrifying race moments. The company encourages fans to watch for the #35 car and cheer on their new favorite as the season progresses.

About AC Direct:

AC Direct is at the vanguard of HVAC solutions, consistently pushing the boundaries of air conditioning efficiency and eco-friendly practices. With a legacy of customer-focused innovation, AC Direct is synonymous with providing comfort and quality in homes and businesses across the nation.

About NASCAR:

NASCAR is a world-renowned authority in car racing, famous for its competitive races, skilled drivers, and passionate fan base. Its events showcase speed, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of victory, embodying the pinnacle of motorsports excellence.

