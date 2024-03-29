AC Direct Announces NASCAR Sponsorship of Greg Van Alst

AC Direct, renowned for its state-of-the-art air conditioning systems, is proud to announce its latest high-velocity partnership with Greg Van Alst from Van Alst Motorsports for the NASCAR racing series. As the vehicles roar to life in the upcoming races, fans will notice AC Direct's name prominently displayed on the #35 car, symbolizing a powerful partnership built on speed, efficiency, and cutting-edge performance.
WINTER PARK, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This strategic move into the fast-paced world of NASCAR represents a significant milestone for AC Direct. The company's brand will be showcased at one of America's most beloved sporting events, aligning with the passion and competitive spirit that NASCAR embodies.
"Emblazoning the AC Direct logo on car #35 offers brand visibility and showcases our drive to achieve excellence and the relentless pursuit of being the best," said Michael Haines, founder of AC Direct. "Our involvement in NASCAR highlights our commitment to quality and innovation, principles that resonate with the spirit of every NASCAR fan."
The partnership kicked off with an electrifying start at the Daytona International Speedway and will continue throughout the racing season. The #35 car, with its distinctive AC Direct branding, is already a crowd favorite, reflecting the brand's values of resilience and high performance under pressure.
As AC Direct ventures into this sponsorship, the company anticipates an increase in engagement with racing enthusiasts and looks forward to the mutual benefits this partnership will bring. The exposure gained on the racetrack will drive home the message that AC Direct is a leader in the HVAC industry, known for keeping customers cool and comfortable regardless of the heat of competition or the weather outside.
Race fans can look forward to witnessing the AC Direct name speed around the track at upcoming NASCAR events and experience a thrilling ride through advancements in cooling technology and electrifying race moments. The company encourages fans to watch for the #35 car and cheer on their new favorite as the season progresses.
For more information about AC Direct's comprehensive range of air conditioning solutions, visit the website.
Contact: Michael Haines
Email: [email protected]
About AC Direct:
AC Direct is at the vanguard of HVAC solutions, consistently pushing the boundaries of air conditioning efficiency and eco-friendly practices. With a legacy of customer-focused innovation, AC Direct is synonymous with providing comfort and quality in homes and businesses across the nation.
About NASCAR:
NASCAR is a world-renowned authority in car racing, famous for its competitive races, skilled drivers, and passionate fan base. Its events showcase speed, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of victory, embodying the pinnacle of motorsports excellence.
Media Contact
Michael Haines, AC Direct, 1 (407) 701-9520, [email protected], https://www.acdirect.com/
SOURCE AC Direct
Share this article