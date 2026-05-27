AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter Unveils Sunbird, a New Rooftop Destination in the Heart of the Gaslamp.

AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter has unveiled Sunbird, a newly reimagined rooftop destination in the heart of San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. Formerly known as Techo Beso, Sunbird brings coastal-inspired dining, skyline views, craft cocktails, and a refreshed social atmosphere to the hotel's rooftop experience for locals, travelers, and private events.
SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter has unveiled Sunbird, a reimagined rooftop destination atop the hotel's downtown address at 743 Fifth Avenue in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. Located steps from Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, and the neighborhood's vibrant nightlife corridor, Sunbird is an elevated rooftop escape where SoCal coastal energy meets island soul. Designed for sharing, sipping, and sunset-stretching conversations, it's a vibrant yet approachable destination for locals, travelers, and private events alike.
Sunbird builds on a rooftop experience guests already recognize as one of the hotel's signature amenities. Long a defining part of the property's identity in the Gaslamp, the space has drawn attention for rooftop pool days, skyline views, and its energetic social atmosphere. The new name introduces a fresh sense of lightness, movement, and discovery—an identity that reflects both the spirit of downtown San Diego and the rooftop's next evolution. Since opening in 2023, the 147-room hotel has established itself as a standout in the neighborhood, making this next chapter a natural progression for a venue already familiar to travelers and locals alike.
Sunbird ushers in a new chapter for the rooftop space formerly associated with Techo Beso, building on a setting that has already established itself as part of the property's social identity. Set above Fifth Avenue, the wraparound rooftop has been recognized for its panoramic views and its vibrant day-to-night rhythm. The transition to Sunbird preserves that sense of energy and familiarity while introducing a refreshed identity designed for the rooftop's next era. Sunbird is effortlessly upscale and coastal-chic.
"Sunbird represents a new rooftop moment for the AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter and for guests seeking an elevated social experience in downtown San Diego," said Anthony Cardema, General Manager. "With our location in the center of the Gaslamp Quarter, we have an opportunity to create a venue that feels effortless, welcoming, and distinctly San Diego."
Set atop a hotel known for its sleek, European-inspired design, Sunbird is poised to become the property's defining social centerpiece and a standout addition to downtown San Diego's rooftop scene. Designed to appeal to both hotel guests and locals, the venue introduces a fresh new energy to the Gaslamp, where fresh, coastal menus with island warmth; polished design with relaxed energy meet a curated food-and-drink experiences central to the neighborhood's appeal. Rooted in the AC Hotels brand ethos, the experience reflects a design-forward approach to hospitality, with intuitive guestrooms, inviting public spaces, and a refined sense of style throughout.
Sunbird opened on April 23, 2026 featuring vibrant coastal small plates inspired by tropical flavors and San Diego freshness. Beverage experience is Sunbird's centerpiece; anchored by two signature styles: Citrus Coastal and Tropical Island, with a curated list of crafted cocktails, coastal wines and elevated beers.
For more information on AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, visit the hotel's booking page and follow its social channels for updates.
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Book & Connect
Reservations: AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter on Marriott.com.
Instagram: @achotelgaslamp and @sunbirdsd
About AC Hotels by Marriott
AC Hotels by Marriott is a design-led brand within Marriott's global portfolio, described by Marriott as offering thoughtfully designed hotels in more than 175 destinations worldwide. The brand emphasizes intuitive design, purposeful guest rooms, flexible open spaces, and refined food-and-drink experiences.
About Pyramid Global Hospitality
Pyramid Global Hospitality, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a leading hotel and resort management company delivering exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence. With a diverse portfolio of more than 230 properties worldwide, Pyramid's expertise in innovation and hospitality has set industry standards.
Media Contact
Yesika Lavyn
Director of Sales
AC Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
743 Fifth Ave
San Diego, California 92101
T: 619.544.1800
D: 619.544.1800 x7008
Media Contact
Megan Stevens, Pyramid Global Hospitality, 1 602-524-9554, [email protected], www.pyramidglobal.com
SOURCE Pyramid Global Hospitality
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