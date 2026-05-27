AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter Unveils Sunbird, a New Rooftop Destination in the Heart of the Gaslamp.

"Sunbird represents a new rooftop moment for the AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter and for guests seeking an elevated social experience in downtown San Diego," said Anthony Cardema, General Manager. Post this

Sunbird ushers in a new chapter for the rooftop space formerly associated with Techo Beso, building on a setting that has already established itself as part of the property's social identity. Set above Fifth Avenue, the wraparound rooftop has been recognized for its panoramic views and its vibrant day-to-night rhythm. The transition to Sunbird preserves that sense of energy and familiarity while introducing a refreshed identity designed for the rooftop's next era. Sunbird is effortlessly upscale and coastal-chic.

"Sunbird represents a new rooftop moment for the AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter and for guests seeking an elevated social experience in downtown San Diego," said Anthony Cardema, General Manager. "With our location in the center of the Gaslamp Quarter, we have an opportunity to create a venue that feels effortless, welcoming, and distinctly San Diego."

Set atop a hotel known for its sleek, European-inspired design, Sunbird is poised to become the property's defining social centerpiece and a standout addition to downtown San Diego's rooftop scene. Designed to appeal to both hotel guests and locals, the venue introduces a fresh new energy to the Gaslamp, where fresh, coastal menus with island warmth; polished design with relaxed energy meet a curated food-and-drink experiences central to the neighborhood's appeal. Rooted in the AC Hotels brand ethos, the experience reflects a design-forward approach to hospitality, with intuitive guestrooms, inviting public spaces, and a refined sense of style throughout.

Sunbird opened on April 23, 2026 featuring vibrant coastal small plates inspired by tropical flavors and San Diego freshness. Beverage experience is Sunbird's centerpiece; anchored by two signature styles: Citrus Coastal and Tropical Island, with a curated list of crafted cocktails, coastal wines and elevated beers.

For more information on AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, visit the hotel's booking page and follow its social channels for updates.

Multimedia for Press

High-resolution images, venue visuals, fact sheet, and launch assets available upon request.

Book & Connect

Reservations: AC Hotel San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter on Marriott.com.

Instagram: @achotelgaslamp and @sunbirdsd

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott is a design-led brand within Marriott's global portfolio, described by Marriott as offering thoughtfully designed hotels in more than 175 destinations worldwide. The brand emphasizes intuitive design, purposeful guest rooms, flexible open spaces, and refined food-and-drink experiences.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a leading hotel and resort management company delivering exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence. With a diverse portfolio of more than 230 properties worldwide, Pyramid's expertise in innovation and hospitality has set industry standards.

Media Contact

Yesika Lavyn

Director of Sales

AC Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

743 Fifth Ave

San Diego, California 92101

T: 619.544.1800

D: 619.544.1800 x7008

Media Contact

Megan Stevens, Pyramid Global Hospitality, 1 602-524-9554, [email protected], www.pyramidglobal.com

SOURCE Pyramid Global Hospitality