ACA Pharma Announces 2026 China NPP Group Procurement Priority List for Orphan and Clinically Urgent Drugs

"China's pediatric and rare-disease hospitals are telling us clearly which therapies they need most, and our job is to turn those requests into practical, compliant access pathways," said Mike Zhou, CEO, ACA Pharma. "By combining group NPP access with 30–90 day Macau registration, we can help global innovators reach Chinese patients in months, not years."

Two Complementary Access Pathways

The China NPP Group Procurement Program offers manufacturers two compliant access options into China:

Direct Group NPP Procurement (No Registration Required)

Once a manufacturer authorizes ACA Pharma under a simple Letter of Authorization (LOA), ACA Pharma can secure NPP import permits hospital by hospital and begin supplying therapies directly to leading centers across China – including the Hainan Lecheng Pilot Zone – without NMPA registration or local clinical trials, under a full cash-purchase NPP model.

Macau Fast Registration (30–90 Days)

For companies seeking longer-term, stable market access, ACA Pharma's Macau Fast-Track route enables 30–90 day registration in Macau. Upon approval, therapies can be integrated into ACA Pharma's hospital procurement network across the Greater Bay Area and beyond, eliminating the need for repeated import permits and enabling regular nationwide hospital purchasing.

"Some manufacturers want to test demand through controlled NPP access; others are ready to invest in a more durable footprint," added Mike Zhou. "Our dual-pathway model lets them choose the route that fits their strategy, while our hospital partners get faster access to critical therapies."

How the 2026 Priority List Was Built

The 2026 China NPP Group Procurement Priority List reflects multi-stakeholder input rather than any commercial portfolio:

It is based on EU- and U.S.-approved orphan and clinically urgent drug lists (2025–2026).

Candidate therapies have been recommended or prioritized by the Hainan Lecheng Pilot Zone Authority and leading hospital experts in China.

The list aggregates formal requests and interest signals from ACA Pharma's network of pediatric and major hospitals for evaluation of potential access via NPP and/or Macau registration.

Inclusion on the list does not imply any existing commercial relationship, authorization, or availability of the referenced products through ACA Pharma. Rather, it reflects hospital-driven demand for therapies that remain unregistered or under-available in China and may be candidates for future access programs.

Most Urgently Requested Therapies

Among the most frequently requested categories are pediatric neurology, oncology, and metabolic rare-disease therapies.

For example, hospital partners have highlighted:

CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), an oral multi-kinase inhibitor used in the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and thyroid cancer, and

NITYR® (nitisinone), an oral therapy for pediatric patients with hereditary Tyrosinemia Type I.

as high-priority candidates for evaluation under ACA Pharma's NPP and Macau fast-track pathways.

A non-exhaustive version of the 2026 China NPP Group Procurement Priority List is available for manufacturers at: https://acapharma.net/aca-pharma-2026-npp-group-procurement-list/.

Global NPP Export Network

Building on more than 30 years of global NPP export and distribution experience, ACA Pharma can also deliver U.S. pediatric and orphan drug products to other unregistered countries worldwide, leveraging an expanded international NPP supply network. This allows manufacturers to centralize named-patient operations across multiple markets while preserving regulatory and compliance integrity.

"We see the China NPP Group Procurement Program as a bridge between what our hospital partners are urgently asking for and what global innovators are ready to supply," said Mike Zhou. "If a therapy is on our 2026 priority list, we already know there is real, quantified demand from Chinese hospitals."

Manufacturers whose therapies appear on the list – or whose products fit the profile of orphan, pediatric rare-disease, or clinically urgent medicines – are invited to contact ACA Pharma for a confidential feasibility review.

About ACA Pharma

ACA Pharma is an end-to-end commercialization partner focused on accelerating time-to-patient for orphan drugs, pediatric rare-disease therapies and clinically urgent medicines in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Through its Macau Fast-Track model, ACA Pharma can obtain registration in Macau in 30–90 days and then rapidly bridge into Mainland China via 45 hospitals across the Greater Bay Area. Pediatric orphan drugs can further reach 44 leading pediatric hospitals across China, covering an estimated 95% of pediatric rare-disease patients, while other orphan and clinically urgent therapies can access top rare-disease departments in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing and Hainan.

Real-world evidence generated from these early-access centers can be used by manufacturers to support accelerated national approvals, in some cases in as little as 3–6 months for pediatric orphan drugs and 6–12 months for clinically urgent therapies, depending on indication and regulatory strategy.

ACA Pharma provides end-to-end commercialization—from registration, importation and warehousing to distribution and on-the-ground promotion—leveraging an extensive field team and deep relationships with regulators, state-owned enterprises and leading hospital groups across Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Recent milestones include being named exclusive distributor for FERAHEME® in Hong Kong, Macau, the Greater Bay Area, Mainland China and Singapore by Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and exclusive distributor for RYANODEX® and BARHEMSYS® in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Mainland China, India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

