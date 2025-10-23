ACA Pharma Named Exclusive Distributor for Feraheme® in Hong Kong, Macau, Greater Bay Area, Mainland China, and Singapore

"We are proud to have the opportunity in partnership with ACA Pharma to bring medicines to patients in need within these regions," said Ronald Scarboro, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. Post this

ACA Pharma will file for marketing authorization in Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. Leveraging its Macau Fast Track pathway, ACA anticipates patients will have access to Feraheme around the end of Q1 2026 through 45 designated hospitals in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area serving an estimated 120 million people. In parallel, registration in Hong Kong and Singapore will make Feraheme available to an additional 14 million people with full government insurance coverage. National registration in China is also planned for the near future.

"This agreement allows ACA Pharma to responsibly and quickly provide healthcare professionals and patients with access to Feraheme," said Mike Zhou, CEO of ACA Pharma. "Through this approach, we are also aiming to gather real-world evidence data that may inform future national registration in China in the long term."

About ACA Pharma

Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical distributor providing end-to-end commercialization for U.S. and European originators across Greater China and Southeast Asia. ACA specializes in fast-track regulatory pathways, market access, medical affairs, supply chain, and commercial execution.

Leveraging its Macau Fast Track platform, ACA enables patient access in as little as 30–90 days, reaching leading hospitals in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. For pediatric and orphan drugs, ACA also coordinates direct entry into China's top pediatric hospitals and children's medical centers—covering over 95% of rare disease patients nationwide—through group procurement across 45 designated hospitals, without requiring national registration.

Learn more at www.acapharma.net.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity's global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ medicines spanning 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas. Our medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

About Feraheme

Feraheme® (ferumoxytol injection) is an intravenous (IV) iron replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had an unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Feraheme received marketing approval from the FDA in June 2009.

For additional information on the U.S.-approved product, please see full U.S. Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, available at www.feraheme.com. Product label and prescribing information, including product safety information, for product sold outside the U.S. may be different, subject to applicable local laws, regulations, and guidance from applicable regulatory institutions.

Feraheme® is a registered trademark of Covis Pharma GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. This press release may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Subject to applicable law, rules, or regulations, the parties do not have any and undertake no obligations to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

