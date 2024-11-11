Academic Directions Plus's College Planning Summit to Guide Families Through the Admissions Process

The virtual event provides expert guidance, hands-on resources, and practical strategies to empower college-bound students and their families

ABINGTON, Pa., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academic Directions Plus, a leading resource in college planning, is set to host its inaugural College Planning Summit—a unique, all-encompassing live event designed to simplify and demystify the college admissions process. Scheduled for November 19-21, 2024, this free, virtual summit brings together experienced admissions experts, college counselors, and financial advisors to provide crucial insights and actionable tools for students and families on the journey to higher education.

Designed as a one-stop destination designed uniquely for parents of high school students, the College Planning Summit is tailored to help participants navigate each phase of the admissions journey with confidence and clarity. The free live event features workshops, hands-on resources, and expert-led discussions, providing essential tools and guidance to families navigating the often overwhelming college application process. This includes support for those taking unique academic paths, such as first-generation college students and homeschooled students, who may face additional complexities during the admissions process.

"We're thrilled to launch this free first-of-its-kind summit to equip families with the skills and insights they need to approach college planning effectively," said Mary Harkins, CEO of Academic Directions Plus. "Our mission at Academic Directions Plus is to make college planning accessible, empowering families with the resources they need to make informed, confident decisions for their future."

EMPOWERING COLLEGE-BOUND FAMILIES WITH EXPERT GUIDANCE

The College Planning Summit is designed to benefit students and parents at all stages of the college application journey, from early-stage planning to those already navigating applications. Recognizing that the complexities of college admissions daunt many families, the summit provides expert insights into the entire process, from selecting schools to understanding financial aid packages.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: HANDS-ON TOOLS, EXPERT ADVICE, AND CRITICAL RESOURCES

The summit will feature workshops and interactive sessions on critical topics that address common challenges faced by college-bound families:

Financial Aid and Scholarship Guidance: Seasoned financial advisors will guide families through scholarship applications, financial aid packages, and budgeting for college, ensuring they have a solid understanding of how to finance their education.

Personal Essay and Application Narrative Development: Admissions counselors will lead sessions on crafting compelling personal essays and building application narratives that reflect each student's unique strengths and experiences.

Admissions Test Planning: With changes in admissions testing policies across colleges, experts will provide up-to-date guidance on standardized tests, offering strategies to optimize preparation and scheduling.

Extracurricular and Resume Building: College counselors will help students maximize their extracurricular involvement, teaching them how to align their activities with future academic and career aspirations.

College Selection and Application Strategy: Workshops will offer insights into building a targeted college list, ensuring that each student applies to a balanced range of schools that best fit their academic goals and personal preferences.

AN INCLUSIVE SUMMIT UNIQUELY DESIGNED FOR PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

The College Planning Summit is ideal for parents of high school students just beginning their college planning journey or those overwhelmed by the process. It is particularly beneficial for first-generation college applicants, homeschoolers, and families looking to maximize their admissions success on limited resources. With guidance from experienced professionals, attendees will leave equipped to approach college planning strategically and effectively, paving the way for academic and personal success.

ALLEVIATING STRESS AND ENHANCING EDUCATIONAL OUTCOMES

Through its comprehensive approach, the College Planning Summit aims to alleviate the stress and uncertainty often associated with college planning. Attendees will gain valuable tools and a clear roadmap, empowering them to make informed decisions that lead to more meaningful and fulfilling educational experiences. As part of Academic Directions Plus's commitment to accessibility and support, the summit reinforces its mission to make college planning simpler and more effective for families nationwide.

For more information on the College Planning Summit, including registration details, visit collegeplanningsummit.com.

ABOUT ACADEMIC DIRECTIONS PLUS

Academic Directions Plus empowers students and parents by making the college planning process more accessible and straightforward. Through its comprehensive, do-it-yourself college planning curriculum, Academic Directions Plus guides families with clarity and effectiveness, aiming to become the nation's most trusted resource in college preparation.

Media Contact

Mary Harkins, Academic Directions Plus, 1 (724) 256-2723, [email protected], https://academicdirections.com/

SOURCE Academic Directions Plus; Academic Directions Plus