Academic Staffing Rebrands as ESS Clinical to Align with National Service Expansion

"This is more than a name change; it's about keeping our promise to schools, students, and our clinicians," said Buddy Helton, President/CEO of ESS. "By uniting under the ESS name, we're creating bigger opportunities and offering even stronger support to help students thrive."

ESS Clinical is addressing the increasing demand for trustworthy, comprehensive staffing in clinical, behavioral, and special education fields. From speech-language pathologists to school psychologists, the rebrand connects skilled professionals with K-12 schools, while providing access to a nationwide network of peers, specialized professional development, and advanced clinical resources. For clinicians, this means the chance to make an even greater difference in the lives of students.

For school districts, the transition means continuity and consistency. Local management teams remain in place, ensuring uninterrupted service, while districts gain access to ESS' national infrastructure and support. Operating under a unified name simplifies communication and documentation while strengthening ESS Clinical's position as a trusted partner for District leaders in meeting all clinical needs.

Although the name has changed, the mission remains the same. ESS Clinical is committed to placing qualified, compassionate professionals who support students and school communities every day.

"Every day, our clinicians are changing lives," Helton added. "This rebrand ensures they have the tools and support to do what they do best—help students succeed."

About ESS

ESS is dedicated to supporting K-12 education across the United States. Every day, the organization connects over 100,000 qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and essential support staff with school districts. ESS is committed to providing schools with qualified personnel who enhance the educational experience and promote student growth while also streamlining management operations to ensure a supportive learning environment.

