Academy Award Winner Ed Zwick and Acclaimed Filmmaker Marshall Herskovitz to Adapt Boston Teran's Acclaimed Novel The Creed of Violence

"With echoes of classic cinema, this could've been a familiar tale of vengeance — but it becomes utterly fresh with its bold sensibility, unapologetic violence, and two unforgettable characters hurtling into revolution," said Ed Zwick. Post this

The project has long attracted A-list attention — it was previously slated with Leonardo DiCaprio — and now moves forward with Zwick and Herskovitz at the helm.

Originally published in 2009, The Creed of Violence is a gripping historical literary thriller set during the Mexican Revolution of 1910. It follows the unlikely partnership between a ruthless assassin and a young government agent — who share a hidden past — as they navigate a violent, treacherous landscape that mirrors the brutalities of empire and corruption.

The novel is the first in a trilogy that includes The White Country and Gardens of Grief, all critically acclaimed works that together have redefined the revisionist Western. With its unflinching portrayal of power, morality, and the violent birth of nations, the Creed of Violence trilogy has drawn comparisons to great American classics from The Red Badge of Courage to Blood Meridian.

"The works of Boston Teran are about America and the moral territory of its soul," said Donald Allen of High Top Productions. "They are about the timely social and political themes of our violent world as seen through the eyes of our past. They are about being relevant, about challenging the popular narrative, and about embracing a powerful and unique perspective."

High Top Productions is the film arm of High Top Publishing, which publishes all of Boston Teran's books. With this deal, the company embarks on a bold vision to bring Teran's trilogy to the screen, establishing a landmark cinematic event that both honors and reinvents the Western genre.

"The brilliance of the Boston Teran Trilogy, highlighted by The Creed of Violence, has not only reinvented the prestigious revisionist Western, but the very genre itself," said Allen. "In the Oscar-winning hands of Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, it will become a classic American film."

Production on The Creed of Violence is currently in development, with further announcements — including casting and production timelines — to follow in the coming months.

Media Contact

Don and Wyatt Allen, High Top Productions, 1 805 501 2707, [email protected], https://hightoppublishing.com

Julia Drake, Wildbound PR, 1 3103596487, [email protected], https://www.wildboundpr.com

SOURCE High Top Productions