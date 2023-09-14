Academy Award winning actress, Estelle Parsons, offers insights on her long and accomplished theatre career--these are life lessons for us all

Abbie Britton announces the publication of 'Uncharted Territory: Life Lessons from the Theatre'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Uncharted Territory: Life Lessons from the Theatre" (published by Balboa Press) is the roadmap to a creative life as told by Academy Award-winning actress Estelle Parsons to her journalist daughter, Abbie Britton, M.A.

Told through the lens of Parson's theatrical successes as both an actor and director, it is about how she found the intrinsic nature of herself and brought that to each character she played. The conversations between mother and daughter offer profound and common-sense lessons on getting up and "doing" despite fear.

"My mother was not born into a creative family, but she made her way as a successful actor by following her passion for the theatre no matter what. 'Uncharted Territory' is about the maverick spirit, taking action in your craft, and figuring things out along the way," Britton states.

"Uncharted Territory" is a manual of creativity and Estelle Parsons' accomplishments and contributions to American Theatre. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851809-uncharted-territory to purchase a copy.

"Uncharted Territory: Life Lessons from the Theatre"

By Abbie Britton

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765240571

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765240564

E-Book | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765240557

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Abbie Britton, M.A., is a former award-winning journalist and editor (Mode, Mirabella, Self, American Marie Claire, Code). She has spent a lifetime investigating ancient texts, notably, as a Latin scholar at Columbia University, and a Sanskrit scholar at Loyola Marymount University, where she received her master's degree in yoga science, philosophy, and therapy.

Estelle Parsons is an Academy Award-winning actress ("Bonnie and Clyde," 1968), Obie winner, and five-time Tony Award nominee who continues to work in television ("The Conners"), on the stage, and in films at the age of 95.

