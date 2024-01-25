Academy Bank Opens Flagship Retail Banking Center in Lobby of Kansas City Tower, Relocates Corporate Office

Our new retail banking center and corporate office in Kansas City Tower is designed to enable even faster, easier, and personalized service to our loyal clients. Post this

The new Academy Bank in the Kansas City Tower lobby affords clients access to the entire network of experts at the organization, in addition to the dedicated associates who will staff it. The technology and client engagement room allows clients to interact privately with any of Academy Bank's associates, ensuring they connect with the experts best positioned to help them with their specific financial needs. Whether they're interacting with bankers in person or virtually, Academy Bank is equipped to provide advice clients seek about products such as mortgages, personal loans, checking accounts and multiple ways to meet near-term and future financial goals.

"We look forward to serving nearby business owners and office workers in our full-service banking center now open in the first-floor lobby," said Holewinski. "Our new retail banking center and corporate office is designed to enable even faster, easier, and personalized service to our loyal clients."

Of Academy Bank's 71 branches, 23 are located throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. Most recently, Academy Bank opened the Meadowbrook branch at 5368 W. 95th Street in Prairie Village on August 7. A new location in Queen Creek, Arizona, is planned later in 2024.

Sister bank Armed Forces Bank, also part of the Dickinson Financial Corporation family of banks, will maintain its headquarters in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

