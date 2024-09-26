Academy Bank Opens New Retail Branch in Queen Creek, Arizona

Everything we do at Academy Bank is designed to create a superior banking experience that leads to financial wellness. Post this

"We're proud to open our first Academy Bank branch in Queen Creek at the foothills of the San Tan Mountains and bring the latest in community banking innovations to this family-friendly city," said Ben Willins, regional sales executive at Academy Bank. "Banking is more than financial transactions to us. Banking is about building relationships and strengthening the communities we serve, and we look forward to doing that in Queen Creek."

The new Academy Bank at Vineyard Towne Center comprises over 1,400 square feet and offers a full range of personal, business and commercial banking services. In addition to concierge assistance with personal and commercial banking needs, Academy Bank features the latest in banking technology with Smart ATMs and Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) video banking. With the touch of a screen, Academy Bank clients can speak with a video banker for help with most banking services.

"We pride ourselves on offering the latest technologies that make banking faster, easier and more convenient, while maintaining a personal touch," said Karla Miramontes, Arizona business development manager for Academy Bank. "Everything we do at Academy Bank is designed to create a superior banking experience that leads to financial wellness."

Honored as one of Fortune Magazine's "2023 Most Innovative Companies," Academy Bank offers a wide range of financial solutions for consumers and businesses, including cutting-edge personal banking solutions, commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Fortune names companies to the list based on three equally weighted categories – product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

Academy Bank also earned a spot this year on Ingram Magazine's "2024 Best Companies to Work For" list, which recognizes Kansas City-area organizations that demonstrate a marked commitment to attracting and retaining top talent. The business magazine pointed to Academy Bank's robust employee benefits package and innovative workspaces as factors that distinguish the community bank from competitors.

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.7 billion in assets and more than 72 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.0 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more, visit http://www.academybank.com

Member FDIC

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, [email protected]

