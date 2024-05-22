Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys Calls On State Department to Act for Haiti Orphans

"As the Central Adoption Authority for the United States, the U.S. State Department, should and must act in the best interests of these Haitian children to safeguard them against unnecessary harm," said AAAA President Sherriann Hicks. Post this

AAAA Attorneys or "Fellows" have been working with many of the families who are seeking to bring these orphan children in Haiti who have been deemed in need of intercountry adoption by Haiti prior to the current crisis. Haiti supports the immediate evacuation of these children and has agreed to issue exit letters authorizing their immediate departure. The obstacle these children are currently facing is the Department of State. "There is an urgent need for the children to enter the United States and a clear and safe path for them to do so though humanitarian parole. As the Central Adoption Authority for the United States, the U.S. State Department, should and must act in the best interests of these children to safeguard them against unnecessary harm," said AAAA President Sherriann Hicks. "Unfortunately, the Department of State continues to insist that these children complete the adoption process and immigrant visa process in Haiti. Compliance with these bureaucratic requirements places their very lives in danger," said Kelly Dempsey, Deputy Adoption Policy Director for International Adoption. "As an Adoption Attorney and AAAA Fellow, I am working closely with many of the American families and their adoption service providers seeking to ensure that these children can come home safely." AAAA urges the State Department to act urgently to help unite these children with American families, and to ensure that the adoption process between Haiti and the United States can be quickly reestablished at the soonest possible time.

AAAA is headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana. For more information, visit us at adoptionart.org.

