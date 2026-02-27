Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys Remains Committed To Strengthening Safeguards For Surrogacy

"We can only prevent situations like this when we act in community with agencies, matching programs, fertility clinics, mental health professionals, and policymakers," said Nidhi Desai, ART Policy Director for AAAA. Post this

"This case is devastating for the children involved, the surrogates who were deceived, and the broader assisted reproduction community," said Meryl B. Rosenberg, President of AAAA.

AAAA recognizes that safeguarding against such situations requires a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach. No single professional or entity can effectively prevent exploitation.

AAAA is committed to working collaboratively to strengthen these safeguards. We continuously review and update our ethics code, provide education to attorneys and allied professionals, and advocate for legal frameworks that prioritize legal security for families formed through gestational surrogacy, and transparent and mutually respectful arrangements between intended parents and gestational surrogates.

"We can only prevent situations like this when we act in community with agencies, matching programs, fertility clinics, mental health professionals, and policymakers," said Nidhi Desai, ART Policy Director for AAAA."AAAA continues to lead efforts to elevate professional standards, increase transparency, and promote responsible legislation to protect all families."

AAAA stands ready to assist policymakers, regulatory bodies, and allied professionals in developing enhanced safeguards for surrogacy practice. Our ultimate priority is the safety and wellbeing of gestational surrogates, security for Intended Parents, and legal security for the children born of these arrangements.

The Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys (AAAA) is an international association of attorneys who practice in the fields of assisted reproductive technology law and adoption law. AAAA Fellows are committed to the highest ethical standards in family-building law and to advocating for laws and policies that protect the interests of children, parents, and surrogates.

